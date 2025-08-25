Massachusetts' Calm Nantucket Island Beach Is An Iconic Postcard-Perfect Spot For Sunsets And Sand Dunes

Nantucket Island is blessed with over 80 miles of idyllic coastline that's famous for being the summertime playground of the enviably well-heeled. The island is definitely worth visiting during the off-season, but most people choose to visit during the peak summer season when real estate on the sand is at its most scarce. Travel here during this time and you'll be sharing popular beaches like Surfside, Jetties, and Cisco with throngs of surfers, fishermen, and families. And now that Nicole Kidman's Netflix show, "The Perfect Couple," has shot Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists, finding beachy bliss on the island is sure to be even more challenging. That's unless you're in the know about Steps Beach, a postcard-perfect hidden gem that's renowned for its swoonworthy sunsets.

The pretty and secluded Steps Beach is nestled at the foot of a hill on the north side of the island, topped by sprawling Cape Cod-style mansions. Beachgoers descend a steep wooden staircase, which lends Steps Beach its name. You won't find any amenities, restaurants, or lifeguards once you reach this sprawling beach. Instead, prepare to be wowed by powdery coastal dunes and lush vegetation rolling along either side of the staircase, along with panoramic views of Nantucket Sound and glorious glimpses of the 60-foot-high Great Point Lighthouse.

Steps Beach is known for its placid, warm water. At low tide, the water becomes invitingly shallow and a gleaming sandbar emerges, causing gentle waves to break in different directions. One Google reviewer enthuses, "This beach gives you the ability to walk 20 to 40 feet out into the ocean."