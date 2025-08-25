Massachusetts' Calm Nantucket Island Beach Is An Iconic Postcard-Perfect Spot For Sunsets And Sand Dunes
Nantucket Island is blessed with over 80 miles of idyllic coastline that's famous for being the summertime playground of the enviably well-heeled. The island is definitely worth visiting during the off-season, but most people choose to visit during the peak summer season when real estate on the sand is at its most scarce. Travel here during this time and you'll be sharing popular beaches like Surfside, Jetties, and Cisco with throngs of surfers, fishermen, and families. And now that Nicole Kidman's Netflix show, "The Perfect Couple," has shot Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists, finding beachy bliss on the island is sure to be even more challenging. That's unless you're in the know about Steps Beach, a postcard-perfect hidden gem that's renowned for its swoonworthy sunsets.
The pretty and secluded Steps Beach is nestled at the foot of a hill on the north side of the island, topped by sprawling Cape Cod-style mansions. Beachgoers descend a steep wooden staircase, which lends Steps Beach its name. You won't find any amenities, restaurants, or lifeguards once you reach this sprawling beach. Instead, prepare to be wowed by powdery coastal dunes and lush vegetation rolling along either side of the staircase, along with panoramic views of Nantucket Sound and glorious glimpses of the 60-foot-high Great Point Lighthouse.
Steps Beach is known for its placid, warm water. At low tide, the water becomes invitingly shallow and a gleaming sandbar emerges, causing gentle waves to break in different directions. One Google reviewer enthuses, "This beach gives you the ability to walk 20 to 40 feet out into the ocean."
Reveling in Nantucket Island's peaceful, postcard-perfect beach
Steps Beach doesn't see heaving crowds like other Nantucket beaches do, but that doesn't make it any less famous. It's forever immortalized in the work of famed escapist photographer Gray Malin, whose kitschy, aerial photographs feature the beach's umbrella-dappled shore in both his "À La Plage" and "Gray Malin on Nantucket" photography series. Amateur photographers have also made this stretch of Nantucket coastline an iconic photography spot owing to its cliffside position, serene waters, and ethereal sunsets. A quick scroll through Instagram reveals that the last of the day's light dancing on the water at Steps Beach is unmissable and divine.
Hidden away on Nantucket's serene North Shore, Steps Beach has gentle waters that are perfect for swimming, making it a top island beach for splish-splashing with little ones. Kids will also get a kick out of digging for sand crabs along the shore and out on the sand bar. The beach's tranquility makes it perfect for a seaside summer stroll or a beachside clam bake. If you visit Steps Beach from late August through September, you'll catch the fascinating phenomenon of bioluminescence glowing in the nighttime waters.
Steps Beach is located off Cliff Road, a few miles from the main area of town, between Jetties and Cliff beaches. To reach it, drive along Cliff Road and keep an eye out for a small parking lot where you'll see a rock with Steps Beach written on it. Because parking is limited, you might consider biking in, which is one of the best summer vacation activities in New England. Once you park, follow the path that leads to the famous staircase. Be mindful of poison ivy among the shrubs as you descend, as well as ticks that inhabit the area. If you'd like to explore another secret New England beach, Chappaquiddick boasts all the beachy charm of Martha's Vineyard minus the crowds.