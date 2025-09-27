A Bait And Tackle Shop On Florida's Treasure Coast Is One Of The Best Hangouts For Food, Drinks, And Paddling
On Florida's Treasure Coast is a true hidden gem that's the perfect paradise for beach-goers seeking an authentic Florida experience. If you like laid-back vibes and sunrises more than high-rises, Fort Pierce (also known as Florida's "Sunrise City") is your kind of place. The town has a strong Navy SEAL history that dates back to World War II, and you can see artifacts and memorabilia at the National Navy-UDT SEAL Museum. Five minutes away, you can also visit one of the abandoned guard shacks, which has been transformed into one of the area's best local hangouts — Little Jim Bait and Tackle.
With a name like that, it sounds like a place you would stop to stock up on everything you need for a great day of fishing — and it is. But it's also so much more. Some come by boat, and others by car. But they all come for great drinks and food. If you want to jam out to some live music, you can do that, too. It's totally not your typical bait and tackle shop.
This Google review summed it up, saying, "The laid-back, Old Florida charm makes it the perfect spot to start your day on the water or to unwind with a cold drink and a bite to eat. The views are beautiful, the live music is a bonus, and the energy is always welcoming. It's not just a bait shop — it's a community hub where locals and visitors alike feel like family."
Little Jim Bait and Tackle is agreat spot for paddling
Little Jim Bait and Tackle has been around for more than 80 years, but has grown to more than a place to buy bait and beer. With its prime waterside location, it's also a great spot to paddle. This Yelp reviewer rented kayaks there and shared, "Overall the kayaks are in good shape and have back support (which is important for optimal rowing and comfort). I highly recommend bringing something waterproof to carry your belongings! The location has great mangroves to kayak to nearby and we've seen a lot of sea wildlife throughout our many adventures here: manatees, dolphins, sea turtles galore, so many fish and bird species, etc."
Florida has some iconic destinations great for fishing, and this is one of them. Load up on bait at Little Jim, and then head to Fort Pierce Inlet State Park that's just a mile and a half away, or Jetty Park, which is about a 5-mile drive. Both are known to be great fishing spots.
If you're flying in, you can book a flight to Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB). It's about half an hour away, but it is only serviced by a couple of airlines. You can also book a flight to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and drive there in about an hour. Once you're there, you'll find multiple places in Fort Pierce to lay your head for a night or two.