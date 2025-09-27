A Bait And Tackle Shop On Florida's Treasure Coast Is One Of The Best Hangouts For Food, Drinks, And Paddling

On Florida's Treasure Coast is a true hidden gem that's the perfect paradise for beach-goers seeking an authentic Florida experience. If you like laid-back vibes and sunrises more than high-rises, Fort Pierce (also known as Florida's "Sunrise City") is your kind of place. The town has a strong Navy SEAL history that dates back to World War II, and you can see artifacts and memorabilia at the National Navy-UDT SEAL Museum. Five minutes away, you can also visit one of the abandoned guard shacks, which has been transformed into one of the area's best local hangouts — Little Jim Bait and Tackle.

With a name like that, it sounds like a place you would stop to stock up on everything you need for a great day of fishing — and it is. But it's also so much more. Some come by boat, and others by car. But they all come for great drinks and food. If you want to jam out to some live music, you can do that, too. It's totally not your typical bait and tackle shop.

This Google review summed it up, saying, "The laid-back, Old Florida charm makes it the perfect spot to start your day on the water or to unwind with a cold drink and a bite to eat. The views are beautiful, the live music is a bonus, and the energy is always welcoming. It's not just a bait shop — it's a community hub where locals and visitors alike feel like family."