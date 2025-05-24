Florida's 'Sunrise City' Is A Beach Paradise With Serene Snorkeling, Fun Shops, And Small-Town Vibes

If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation in Florida and you're an early riser, then you can't do better than Fort Pierce. Known as "Sunrise City," Fort Pierce is located 110 miles north of Fort Lauderdale on Florida's eastern coast, and rewards those who awake with the dawn with some of the most beautiful sunrises anywhere in America.

But that is just one aspect of Fort Pierce that makes it an excellent choice for a vacation. Florida is awash with spectacular, award-winning beaches, and Fort Pierce doesn't disappoint with its own offerings of sun, sea, and sand. To the east of downtown across Indian River Lagoon, visitors are treated to some of Florida's loveliest beaches, including dune-laden, nudist-friendly Blind Creek Beach on Hutchinson Island, Blue Heron Beach — which is ideal for swimming, fishing, and sunbathing — and Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, a 340-acre paradise the waters of which are teeming with tropical fish, making it an ideal place for snorkeling and scuba diving, with a maximum depth of 20 feet and an average visibility of 11 to 15 feet. To the north, Round Island Beach Park is a quiet spot perfect for meditative nature walks and birdwatching.

And there is more to Fort Pierce than its beaches. The town itself is a fun place to explore, with a charming vibe and plenty of tempting restaurants, fun shops, and cultural attractions to discover.