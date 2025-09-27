'Stopping Is Not Allowed' Now In Parts Of This Generally Safe Country, According To The US Government

Landlocked in the South Caucasus, Armenia straddles a number of fault lines. It's geographically part of West Asia, but it's also a member of the Council of Europe. It's a majority Christian country in a predominantly Muslim region. For tourists, there's also a duality: On one hand, Armenia's dizzying mountain ranges, vineyards, and ancient sites are a promising draw, but on the other hand, the country has incurred travel advisories because of some safety concerns. As of early September 2025, the U.S. Department of State issued an advisory that warns travelers not to go to the region of Armenia near its border with Azerbaijan. The advisory also notes that stopping is prohibited in the Yeraskh village in the Ararat region, though you can still pass through it as a thoroughfare.

What it means when you get a travel advisory for an international destination depends on the level of the advisory: there are four levels, representing increasing risk. Armenia is an interesting case, because, as of this writing, it's split across two separate levels. The country as a whole has a level 2 advisory, defined as "exercise increased caution" — the same level that the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and many other popular destinations fall under. However, some areas of Armenia that the advisory singles out are classified as level 4: "Do not travel." Those areas, all near the border with Azerbaijan, include the Gegharkunik region east of Vardenis and the Sunyik region east of Goris and south of Kapan. The advisory warns of the "potential for armed conflict in the area" due to tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Dispute over the border between the two countries has been ongoing for nearly 40 years, centered around Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian enclave that falls within Azerbaijan's internationally recognized boundaries.