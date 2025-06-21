What It Means When You Get A Travel Advisory For Your International Destination

You're relaxing in the sand, tropical cocktail in hand, watching the sunset in your international destination when you decide to look at your phone. In the news, you see that a travel advisory has been issued from the U.S. government for your location. Maybe you saw it before you took off and wondered whether to change your plans. It's not a far-fetched scenario. In fact, as of this writing, there's a travel advisory warning people about the popular vacation destination, the Bahamas. You may have also heard that "Do Not Travel" warnings have become more common in the United States. Checking the state of the world may not be the most exciting part of vacation planning, but it's important. You should know what each level of travel advisory warning means, as it can affect whether you choose to visit a specific location. You should also know what to do if you get one while you're away.

In the United States, travel advisories come from the U.S. Department of State, and they outline the risks and dangers for U.S. citizens abroad. They warn you about issues like crime and terrorism, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, hostage-taking or kidnapping, major events like elections, and civil unrest. Before booking a trip or deciding on a destination, it's a good idea to visit the Department of State's website to review current advisories. You can search by country or territory name or browse the map. You can also enroll in the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which dispenses updates and advisories for your destination in real time.