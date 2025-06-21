What It Means When You Get A Travel Advisory For Your International Destination
You're relaxing in the sand, tropical cocktail in hand, watching the sunset in your international destination when you decide to look at your phone. In the news, you see that a travel advisory has been issued from the U.S. government for your location. Maybe you saw it before you took off and wondered whether to change your plans. It's not a far-fetched scenario. In fact, as of this writing, there's a travel advisory warning people about the popular vacation destination, the Bahamas. You may have also heard that "Do Not Travel" warnings have become more common in the United States. Checking the state of the world may not be the most exciting part of vacation planning, but it's important. You should know what each level of travel advisory warning means, as it can affect whether you choose to visit a specific location. You should also know what to do if you get one while you're away.
In the United States, travel advisories come from the U.S. Department of State, and they outline the risks and dangers for U.S. citizens abroad. They warn you about issues like crime and terrorism, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, hostage-taking or kidnapping, major events like elections, and civil unrest. Before booking a trip or deciding on a destination, it's a good idea to visit the Department of State's website to review current advisories. You can search by country or territory name or browse the map. You can also enroll in the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which dispenses updates and advisories for your destination in real time.
Travel advisories explained
Travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State are classified into four levels. Level 1 advises travelers to exercise normal precautions, like watching your belongings, keeping your ID and bank information up to date and accessible, and staying alert in unfamiliar places. It's a good idea to keep digital copies of important documents and travel information in a password-protected folder and email them to yourself. Level 2 suggests taking extra caution due to safety and security risks, with the travel advisory offering more information. Level 3 means you should reconsider travel based on the risks detailed in the advisory. Level 4 is a "Do Not Travel" warning. The State Department website says of Level 4, "The U.S. government may have very limited or no ability to help, including during an emergency. We advise that U.S. citizens do not travel to the country, or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so."
You may also notice letter indicators in travel advisories. Those offer quick insight into the reason for the warning: "C" stands for crime, "N" for natural disasters, "T" for terrorism, "K" for kidnapping and/or hostage-taking, "U" for civil unrest, "H" for health, "E" for a short-term events, "D" for wrongful detention, and "O" for other threats. No matter the reason, it's crucial to understand what an advisory means, whether you see it before you go or while you're already abroad.
What to do if you get a travel advisory before your trip or during one
If you're planning a trip and have already booked your tickets, you may be out of luck in terms of refunds. That said, it's worth calling the airline, hotel, and any other place or activity you have reserved. They may be willing to work with you, so it's worth a shot. You can also get travel insurance, which may protect you in this eventuality (be sure to check the policy), or at least cover the cost of flying back home early. It's also wise to check if your health insurance offers coverage overseas. Even if there is no travel advisory, keeping an eye on the local news in your destination is a must. The previously mentioned STEP can provide updated information as well.
Whether or not you've seen a travel advisory, if something happens, you'll need to know the correct contact information for the nearest United States embassy or consulate. There is an emergency contact number on the State Department website, and you can find embassy and consulate information on the U.S. Embassy page. Program these numbers into your phone and include them in your password-protected folder before departure. Lastly, it's vital to know the local version of 911 in any country visiting. You can find that information on the online guide curated by the State Department.