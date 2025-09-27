'The Residence' Is A Cozy Luxe Airline Suite That Feels Like A Flying Palace With Home-Like Comforts
Luxury travel is becoming more popular among millennials and Gen Z, and although airlines are investing in better economy seats, there's still high demand for luxurious flights. In May 2014, Etihad Airways unveiled their newest luxury offering — a private ensuite with a sitting area, bedroom, and even a shower onboard. This new section, called "The Residence," was considered a level above first class and offered exclusively on their A380 planes between Abu Dhabi, London, New York, and Paris, with one suite available per plane. Some flights may also be scheduled on other routes. More than 10 years since its inauguration, The Residence is still considered the pinnacle of luxury in commercial aviation.
The suite consists of three rooms enclosed by sliding doors for privacy. You enter into the living room, which includes a sofa made of two recliner seats and three ottomans with storage and a minibar hidden inside. The living room also includes a 36-inch TV, two large dining trays that unfold from compartments on either side of the sofa, and controls for the seats and the TV.
On the right of the entrance to the suite is a narrow corridor leading to the bathroom and bedroom. These rooms are some of the biggest reasons people book The Residence; there's nothing better than your own, private shower and stationary bed for long haul flights. The bedroom has another TV and a queen-sized bed that can fit two adults. But the really cool part of this suite is the shower. Unlike other seats, including first class, The Residence comes with a private toilet and shower, with 10 minutes of water time and amenities like toiletries and bathrobes included.
How to book The Residence
When The Residence was first introduced, tickets were a whopping $25,000 on average, one-way, with a concierge, butler, and private chef on board. The new offer no longer includes those services. But, you still get access to a private lounge with a shower and included amenities at the airport, dedicated ground staff to see to all your needs, priority boarding, and a dedicated flight attendant on board. If you book a flight with a layover that lasts several hours, you're also entitled to a hotel room and someone to pick you up before take-off.
Unlike earlier, you now have to book The Residence as an upgrade to a first-class ticket. But this doesn't work like asking for upgrades from economy to business class; you have to upgrade before the trip. First, book Etihad's first-class Apartment seat on the A380 for $6,000 or more, and then you can pay a fee to upgrade to The Residence, which adds around $2,000 to $3,000 to the total. If two people are traveling on The Residence, both have to book first-class seats. It isn't as expensive as the original $25,000 price, but still works out to a minimum of $14,000 to $15,000.
The best way to book The Residence without breaking the bank is by using airline reward points. You can use accumulated points on Etihad's reward program, Etihad Guest, if you have an account, or check with your travel credit card to see if you can transfer points to Etihad Guest. One of the best airline points programs in the world also has partnerships with Etihad, so that's a great way to amass points that you can redeem for the ultimate luxury flight experience.