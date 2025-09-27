'The Residence' Is A Cozy Luxe Airline Suite That Feels Like A Flying Palace With Home-Like Comforts

Luxury travel is becoming more popular among millennials and Gen Z, and although airlines are investing in better economy seats, there's still high demand for luxurious flights. In May 2014, Etihad Airways unveiled their newest luxury offering — a private ensuite with a sitting area, bedroom, and even a shower onboard. This new section, called "The Residence," was considered a level above first class and offered exclusively on their A380 planes between Abu Dhabi, London, New York, and Paris, with one suite available per plane. Some flights may also be scheduled on other routes. More than 10 years since its inauguration, The Residence is still considered the pinnacle of luxury in commercial aviation.

The suite consists of three rooms enclosed by sliding doors for privacy. You enter into the living room, which includes a sofa made of two recliner seats and three ottomans with storage and a minibar hidden inside. The living room also includes a 36-inch TV, two large dining trays that unfold from compartments on either side of the sofa, and controls for the seats and the TV.

On the right of the entrance to the suite is a narrow corridor leading to the bathroom and bedroom. These rooms are some of the biggest reasons people book The Residence; there's nothing better than your own, private shower and stationary bed for long haul flights. The bedroom has another TV and a queen-sized bed that can fit two adults. But the really cool part of this suite is the shower. Unlike other seats, including first class, The Residence comes with a private toilet and shower, with 10 minutes of water time and amenities like toiletries and bathrobes included.