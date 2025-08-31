These Airlines Are Making Economy Seats Better Than Ever In 2025

In a world where we're forced to watch influencers fly in the coolest business class suites ever seen, economy has never seemed less sexy. Ignoring the insane fact that you're still hurtling through the air at 550 mph, turning a journey that once took nine months (if you survived) into nine hours, knowing what's on the other side of the curtain can make flying economy feel rough.

In reality, there's never been a better time to fly economy. As technology improves, flying becomes more popular, and expectations rise, airlines around the world are racing to build the best economy seats possible, ensuring that the vast majority of their traveling clientele get to their destination in comfort and style. Seats are getting bigger, entertainment options are on a different level than ever before, and even the notorious in-flight meals are a far cry from the mess they were in years gone by.

And airlines aren't stopping there. Plenty of carriers are making economy seats better than ever in 2025, with even more improvements on the horizon. Some are completely overhauling their old products, while others are improving their current offerings, but one thing's clear: Flying economy has never been better. In this article, we'll take a look at all the airlines that are rolling out improvements to their economy seats in 2025. Some are already out there, while others are arriving later in the year. Keep an eye out for all of them and rest assured you won't be sitting in a dusty old seat. And if you do, don't worry — check out these genius hacks to make flying economy more comfortable.