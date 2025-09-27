Pennsylvania's Oldest Operational Winery Is A Picturesque Escape With Award-Winning Drinks And Rustic Charm

For a trip into Pennsylvania's wine history that blends recognized libations with rustic charm, you might look to Presque Isle Wine Cellars in "America's Grape Country" in the town of North East, Pennsylvania, part of the Lake Erie Wine Region. It is the state's oldest winery, founded in 1964 by Douglas P. Moorhead, who got his start in the industry supplying winemakers with tools. Moorhead was a key member of a group of grape growers who pushed for legislation to begin a wine industry in the Keystone State. Their advocacy resulted in the Limited Winery Act in 1968, a turning point because it allowed wineries to produce and sell grapes grown inside the state after being restricted during Prohibition. In 1969, Presque Isle Wine Cellars received one of the first two winery licenses issued in Pennsylvania.

The winery property is a part of Lake Erie Wine Country, a charming haven of lakefront beauty with walkable trails and quirky art between Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, and Silver Creek, New York. The main building at Presque Isle Wine Cellars is a restored Civil War-era farmhouse known as The Isle House. This is where you'll find the tasting room and event areas coupled with a view of vineyards and the natural beauty of Twelve-Mile Creek.

The wine has also fared quite well in prestigious competitions. If you try the Freeport Red (a semi-dry red blend), for example, you'll be sipping on a Platinum Award winner from the 2025 Monterey International Wine Competition, whereas the Dornfelder red was a Double Gold medal winner in the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. In addition, the winery's Cabernet Franc was named one of the state's best vintage wines.