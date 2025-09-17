One Of Lake Erie's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Tranquil Pennsylvania Beach With Serene Shores And Vibrant Sunsets

Freeport Beach is off Route 5, just a five-minute drive from the borough of North East, Pennsylvania. It's just 16 miles up the shore from Erie, Pennsylvania, or if you're coming from Pittsburgh, just over a 2-hour journey. Less frequented than the more popular Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania's only "seashore," Freeport Beach enjoys a quiet atmosphere that benefits from having fewer things to do, rather than more.

That's not to say there is nothing to do at Freeport Beach. It's wonderful to comb the pebbly shore for sea glass or build a sandcastle on the sand that's brought in. However, there is a steep drop-off once in the water, and swimming is reserved for when the lifeguards are on duty from around 10 a.m. to sunset, June 4 until Labor Day. While waiting to go for a swim, take a stroll, skip stones, or enjoy a relaxing sit on one of the various benches that face the water.

Structured activities also feature at Freeport Beach. There's a volleyball net awaiting a friendly game and a playground equipped with an old-school swing set. The playground also has a see-saw and a merry-go-round. You can bring your dog, but they must remain in the park area only.