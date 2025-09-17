One Of Lake Erie's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Tranquil Pennsylvania Beach With Serene Shores And Vibrant Sunsets
A common shock that visitors experience when visiting the Great Lakes is how vast they are, and some confuse them with an actual ocean. In fact, together they comprise the largest freshwater expanse on the planet, and while Lake Erie harbors the shallowest waters of all the Great Lakes, it is still huge, boasting 871 miles of shoreline. Most of that shoreline in the States borders Ohio, which is home to one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches. However, Pennsylvania hugs a 77-mile-long swath, and that is where you'll find Freeport Beach.
Freeport Beach is as mesmerizing as it is tranquil. Silver-gray pebbles span the shore and meet the gently lapping waves of Lake Erie's cool water. Conveniently, the grounds of a small park bolster the beach, providing charming lakeside activities suitable for all ages. At dusk, the sun sinks below the horizon, painting the sky with soft hues. The last vestiges of sunlight reach across the lake's rippling surface, creating a dusky, vibrant palette — and one more reason why Freeport Beach is one of Lake Erie's best-kept secrets.
Getting to Freeport Beach and what to expect there
Freeport Beach is off Route 5, just a five-minute drive from the borough of North East, Pennsylvania. It's just 16 miles up the shore from Erie, Pennsylvania, or if you're coming from Pittsburgh, just over a 2-hour journey. Less frequented than the more popular Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania's only "seashore," Freeport Beach enjoys a quiet atmosphere that benefits from having fewer things to do, rather than more.
That's not to say there is nothing to do at Freeport Beach. It's wonderful to comb the pebbly shore for sea glass or build a sandcastle on the sand that's brought in. However, there is a steep drop-off once in the water, and swimming is reserved for when the lifeguards are on duty from around 10 a.m. to sunset, June 4 until Labor Day. While waiting to go for a swim, take a stroll, skip stones, or enjoy a relaxing sit on one of the various benches that face the water.
Structured activities also feature at Freeport Beach. There's a volleyball net awaiting a friendly game and a playground equipped with an old-school swing set. The playground also has a see-saw and a merry-go-round. You can bring your dog, but they must remain in the park area only.
Where to stay and sip near Freeport Beach
While there are miles of beach that belong to private residences in North East, it's nice that Freeport Beach is open to and free for the public. If you plan to stay in the area a while longer, there are plenty of vacation rentals available, some of which include entire homes.
Another good reason to stick around the North East longer is its several vineyards and wineries. Rated highly on Tripadvisor, Mazza Vineyards offers tours of their family-run winery, which boasts Mediterranean architecture and a blend of ancient winemaking traditions with contemporary technology and innovation. South Shore Wine Company dates back to the Civil War era and offers a line of specialty wines, while Heritage Wine Cellars boasts award-winning wines with a variety of distinct fruit infusions.
Pennsylvania is also full of interesting breweries, such as this pub that blends craft beer with sacred architecture. North East contributes to Pennsylvania's drinking culture with its participation in the Lake Erie Ale Trail, a cluster of 17 breweries around the city of Erie, and you can hop on the trail in a six-minute drive from Freeport Beach at Arundel Cellars and Brewing Company. Other breweries on the trail include Voodoo Brewing Company in Erie and Twisted Elk Brewery in Lake City, about 45 minutes from the beach.