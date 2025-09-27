Sandwiched Between Columbia And Charlotte Is South Carolina's 'Red Rose City,' With A Revitalized Downtown

Charlestown, South Carolina, with its waterfront promenade lined with Southern mansions, gets a lot of attention. But the Holy City doesn't have a monopoly on the state's charm. An hour north of Columbia and not far from the North Carolina border, Lancaster has a rich history reflected in the character of its downtown, a state-designated cultural arts district.

Named for its settlers' hometown of Lancaster, England, "The Red Rose City" got its nickname from the rose on England's House of Lancaster coat of arms. Steeped in Southern history, Lancaster is the birthplace of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, and played key roles in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. On what was once Catawba Indian Nation land, Lancaster keeps strong ties with the Catawba Reservation, now 30 minutes north. In fact, the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina Lancaster has the world's largest single collection of Catawba Indian pottery.

Today, Lancaster is a small, quiet, and welcoming town with historic buildings, arts, and cafes, all within easy reach of the Charlotte area. It's the perfect place for a quiet getaway, a stay on a bucolic country farm, and some small-town wanderings.