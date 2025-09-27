Sandwiched Between Columbia And Charlotte Is South Carolina's 'Red Rose City,' With A Revitalized Downtown
Charlestown, South Carolina, with its waterfront promenade lined with Southern mansions, gets a lot of attention. But the Holy City doesn't have a monopoly on the state's charm. An hour north of Columbia and not far from the North Carolina border, Lancaster has a rich history reflected in the character of its downtown, a state-designated cultural arts district.
Named for its settlers' hometown of Lancaster, England, "The Red Rose City" got its nickname from the rose on England's House of Lancaster coat of arms. Steeped in Southern history, Lancaster is the birthplace of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, and played key roles in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. On what was once Catawba Indian Nation land, Lancaster keeps strong ties with the Catawba Reservation, now 30 minutes north. In fact, the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina Lancaster has the world's largest single collection of Catawba Indian pottery.
Today, Lancaster is a small, quiet, and welcoming town with historic buildings, arts, and cafes, all within easy reach of the Charlotte area. It's the perfect place for a quiet getaway, a stay on a bucolic country farm, and some small-town wanderings.
A downtown for culture hounds
The South Carolina Arts Commission selected downtown Lancaster as one of 11 unique cultural districts in the state for its vibrant creative community and artistic offerings. Take a downtown walking tour and discover dozens of historic landmarks and culturally infused opportunities to engage with the area. A map of the area for self-guided walks is available online. A stroll on the nearly 3-mile Lindsay Pettus Greenway combines the best of art and nature, featuring public art, tree-covered trails, a nature pavilion, and a pollinator garden. Made up of boardwalk, concrete, and asphalt, the path connects downtown Lancaster to other community touchstones, including schools and a medical center.
The walking tour passes many of the top sights in the downtown area. One spot you won't want to miss is the Olde Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, which has a cultural arts center that hosts live music and poetry readings. In addition to a history museum, the Historic Courthouse hosts community events, such as concerts and open mics, in the renovated courtroom chambers. And don't miss world-renowned sculptor Bob Doster's studio, gallery, and garden.
Afterwards, you can rest on award-winning benches designed by local fifth graders (under Doster's guidance) at the mural and sculpture park, then refuel at Daily Grind Coffee Bar, serving inventive espresso drinks like the Teddy Graham cold brew and colorful pastries.
Scenic surroundings and a historic farm stay
If you're looking to get outside beyond Lancaster's city strolls, head 9 miles north to Andrew Jackson State Park for camping, fishing, and hiking. Explore the park on your choice of two 1-mile hiking loops. The Garden of the Waxhaws Trail takes you around the park's 18-acre lake with excellent birdwatching opportunities, and stops along the way where you can cast a line in the water. A South Carolina fishing license is required; however, it can be purchased online. If you visit in the fall, make sure to stop and smell the Schwientz's Sunflowers, an endangered wildflower species that can be found inside the park.
Lancaster is about an hour south of the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, a city brimming with historic homes and parks. On your way down to Lancaster, the town of Rock Hill is a shopping mecca with a classy aesthetic that's worth a stop. It's just one example of the many cute, walkable, enjoyable towns in the region.
When it comes to lodging, Lancaster and the surrounding area have a selection of bed and breakfasts for an in-town stay. Kilburnie, The Inn at Craig Farm is an architectural marvel blending Federal, Greek Revival, and Victorian era styles located on a historic farm 3 miles north of Lancaster — each of the five rooms and suites named for local historic figures and families. Plan a visit to Lancaster in May, and capture the excitement of the city's signature annual event, the Red Rose Festival.