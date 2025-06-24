South Carolina's Fun Town Outside Of Charlotte Is A Shopping Mecca With A Classic Aesthetic And Artsy Charm

Charlotte may attract most of the attention when it comes to cities to visit in the Carolinas. However, just outside of that metropolis is an abundance of underrated towns that are worth a trip, as well. For instance, in South Carolina, you'll stumble into the York County town of Rock Hill, a quaint little spot filled with almost countless shops to peruse and tons of creative energy. Adding to Rock Hill's allure is the mid-century Americana look that looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.

Rock Hill is located in the Northwestern region of South Carolina and is 30 minutes to an hour by car from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Midsummer in Rock Rill can get brutally hot and humid, so the best times to visit are spring to early summer and late summer to fall. There are quite a few lodging options in town, such as the Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center, the East Main Guest House, the Hilton Garden Inn Rock Hill, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Rock Hill by IHG, though there are far more places to stay in Charlotte, which is only 28 miles away.

Foodies can rejoice knowing that Rock Hill has an active culinary scene. You won't have a bad meal at restaurants like Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila, Kounter Dining, Jasmine Grill, and Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails. In that sense, Rock Hill is similar to Florence, an underrated South Carolina city that is the perfect blend of outdoor adventures and mouth-watering eats. And don't forget to grab an afternoon pick-me-up at one of Rock Hill's many coffeeshops, like The Jackass Café, Borboleta Cafe, and Rock Hill Coffee.