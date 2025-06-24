South Carolina's Fun Town Outside Of Charlotte Is A Shopping Mecca With A Classic Aesthetic And Artsy Charm
Charlotte may attract most of the attention when it comes to cities to visit in the Carolinas. However, just outside of that metropolis is an abundance of underrated towns that are worth a trip, as well. For instance, in South Carolina, you'll stumble into the York County town of Rock Hill, a quaint little spot filled with almost countless shops to peruse and tons of creative energy. Adding to Rock Hill's allure is the mid-century Americana look that looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
Rock Hill is located in the Northwestern region of South Carolina and is 30 minutes to an hour by car from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Midsummer in Rock Rill can get brutally hot and humid, so the best times to visit are spring to early summer and late summer to fall. There are quite a few lodging options in town, such as the Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center, the East Main Guest House, the Hilton Garden Inn Rock Hill, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Rock Hill by IHG, though there are far more places to stay in Charlotte, which is only 28 miles away.
Foodies can rejoice knowing that Rock Hill has an active culinary scene. You won't have a bad meal at restaurants like Ay Papi Tacos & Tequila, Kounter Dining, Jasmine Grill, and Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails. In that sense, Rock Hill is similar to Florence, an underrated South Carolina city that is the perfect blend of outdoor adventures and mouth-watering eats. And don't forget to grab an afternoon pick-me-up at one of Rock Hill's many coffeeshops, like The Jackass Café, Borboleta Cafe, and Rock Hill Coffee.
Rock Hill is a shopper's heaven
Rock Hill is the ideal destination for those who love to shop till they drop, just like this Lake City, South Carolina, a walkable shopping gem that's famous for its art and culture scene. The first place shoppers should stop at is Rock Hill Galleria, an indoor shopping mall filled with many stores and eateries. Shop everything sports at Absolute Sports Plus, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett Sports. Add some pizazz to your wardrobe with something from Claire's, Lilly's Sunglasses, and Urban Stylez. And have some thrills with friends by trying your hand at an escape room experience at Escape Eight, or take the kids to Happy Trax Train and Animal Rides for some family-friendly fun.
But Rock Rill's shops aren't localized entirely at the Galleria. The Shoppes At River's Edge is where you'll find a wide range of unique furniture, decor, and gifts, all from more than 30 different vendors. Once you've seen their impressive selection of clothing, cute knick-knacks, and artworks, you'll become a repeat customer –– especially since the store stocks new pieces every season. You'll never realize how much you needed a tie until you've stepped foot into The Cordial Churchman, which carries a massive collection of bow ties, neckties, lapel pins, and pocket squares for every occasion. Grand Slam Cards & Comics specializes in sports cards and trading card games, and even hosts various tournaments throughout the week. No small town should be complete without at least one independent bookstore. Luckily, Rock Hill has several of them, including Better Bound Book Store & Youth Development, Tall Stories Books & Art Gallery, Friends Books on Main, and The Liberty Book Company.
Rock Hill's artsy charm
Rock Hill makes no secret of its artistic spirit. One of the main institutions in the town's creative community is the Arts Council of York County. This organization, which has been operating since 1977, is headquartered in the Center for the Arts on Main Street, and is where it hosts arts workshops, studio spaces, and galleries for art shows. The Arts Council of York County is also behind some of the biggest arts events in the area, including the Blues & Jazz Festival, First Fridays Rock Hill, Underexposed Film Festival yc, and the York County Heritage Quilt Trail. Rock Hill is home to Winthrop University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, which has several art galleries that the public is welcome to explore free of charge — the Rutledge Gallery, the Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, and the Lewandowski Student Gallery — each of which hosts various exhibitions and events. The galleries feature works created by University students and faculty, as well as those from visiting artists.
If you want to spice up your living space with something eye-catching but don't have much artistic knowledge, then stop by The Hickory Post, where you'll find a wide range of stunning original artwork and unique furniture at prices well below what you'd see at high-end galleries. You can support regional artisans by purchasing some of their handmade pieces at the Rock Hill Pottery Center, and even roll up your sleeves and try this beautiful craft yourself with one of their classes. Whether you're a professional artist or just a hobbyist, you need to visit Blue Goose Art Supplies and browse their enormous stock of acrylics, oils, watercolors, paper, pastels, and brushes. While you're in South Carolina, check out its artsy, tree-covered gem known for friendliness and charm.