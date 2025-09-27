Hidden In Florida's Panhandle Is A Charming City With Breathtaking Hikes And Agricultural Festivals

Standing close to the Alabama-Florida border in Jackson County, 90 miles north of Tallahassee, with its scenic trails and Southern charm, and 125 miles away from Montgomery is the small agricultural city of Graceville. This is a small city with a population of a little over 2,100 people. Located in Jackson County and incorporated in 1902, Graceville is named after early resident Henry Grace. In the early 1900s, Graceville was struck with the boll weevil, which ruined its cotton industry. However, the town soon became home to one of the world's biggest peanut-growing operations, and you will find a long Peanut Road connecting Graceville with nearby Cottondale to commemorate this history. Graceville has the chill, unpretentious vibe of a small Southern town. It has a cute playground and ballpark where kids can play, and it's pretty close to a number of quirky state parks.

Public transport is pretty limited in Graceville, and it is definitely easier to explore the surrounding nature by car, but if that's not an option, it is possible to get a bus from Tallahassee, Florida, to Dothan, Alabama, and get a taxi to Graceville from there. While there aren't any formal hotels in Graceville itself, there are a few rooms and properties available on Airbnb, as well as options in nearby Cottonwood and Dothan. You can also camp in Falling Waters State Park, which is 16 miles from Graceville near the city of Chipley.