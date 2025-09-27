Beware Of The Dangerous Coral In The Caribbean That Tourists Often Mistake For Seaweed

On a tropical vacation, snorkeling and diving are two must-try activities for unique thrills and breathtaking beauty. You can swim in warm, light-filled waters, interact with curious sea animals, and glide over vibrant coral reefs that formed thousands of years ago. However, as with any adventurous undertaking, there are some risks that you should be aware of, including decompression sickness, drowning, watercraft-related accidents, and more. Additionally, while the majority of marine life you'll encounter is innocuous, some can be hazardous to humans, and one such harmful creature is the deceptively pretty yet toxic fire coral.

This species (Millepora dichotoma) can be found in tropical and subtropical waters all over the world, particularly in shallows that experience strong currents and high amounts of sunshine. Despite its misleading name, fire coral isn't actually a coral — it's a hydrozoan more closely related to anemones and jellyfish. But just like coral, it's a colony-forming organism that springs up in reefs, making it difficult to differentiate. In fact, it is often mistaken for seaweed, particularly by tourists, due to its coloring (it's found in shades of green, brown, and yellow). Although it may be beautiful to look at and photograph, underwater enthusiasts should beware: it's one of the 12 dangerous creatures to look out for when snorkeling in the Caribbean.

If you've been stung, you'll know it — because you'll feel a painful burning sensation up to 30 minutes after contact. While fire coral isn't deadly (thankfully), it's not a pleasant experience. The pain can last for several hours, and it's usually accompanied by a skin rash that may take days or even weeks to fully subside. Even worse, a cut or laceration from a fire coral can cause necrosis (the death of cells in tissue) around the wound, which may lead to a serious infection.