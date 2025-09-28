Louisiana's Only Tea Farm Thrives Outside Of Baton Rouge With Countryside Stays And Unmatched Sips
There are a small handful of tea farms across the U.S., and only one full tea plantation, a hidden southern gem in Charleston, South Carolina. The rarity of these producers in the country is partly because the plant — Camellia sinensis — is a particularly climate-sensitive crop. It needs lots of rainfall, high humidity, and to be in hardiness zones 7 to 10. Much of the U.S. is too cold or dry, but parts of the Southeast are just right.
Fortunately for tea lovers, one of those special Southeastern tea farms (and the only one of its kind in Louisiana) is the Fleur de Lis Tea Company in Amite City. Cashing in on the area's warm, humid climate, this farm has successfully cultivated Camellia sinensis since 2017, and visitors can partake in a tour of its fields and house, paired with a tea tasting, while enjoying the surrounding pine tree-dappled scenery.
The tea farm fell into owner David Barron's lap, rather than by design. "I didn't even know tea plants grew here," he told Country Roads Magazine. The farm initially developed from an offering of about 1,000 plants from his friend, and Barron happened to have the space — a pine plantation — to grow them. The pine trees, by serendipity, are what make Fleur de Lis's tea so special. They add a particular acidity level to the soil and give shade — two things that have nourished the plants. Things as subtle as the soil pH level can greatly affect the taste and aroma of the tea, and Barron's farm seems to have found a favorable balance. A reviewer on Reddit described the black tea from Fleur de Lis as having "a woody taste, with a tanginess that sort of makes me think of stone fruit."
Learn more about the tea making process and stay the evening at the Fleur de Lis Tea Company
Fleur de Lis Tea Company lies about an hour-and-10-minute drive from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport in Louisiana's toe-hold. It's part of the state's Northshore region, famed for its tranquil marshlands and some of the world's best seafood. You can book a farm tour online for select dates (typically one day each month), which covers both the fields and the house. At the tea house, where the leaves are processed, you also get to try some of the farm-grown teas. The building is a special site unto itself, as it was hand-furnished — with selected wooden finishes — by David Barron and his friend, enveloped in the gentle shade of the pine forest. It's also possible to book the tea house as a venue for special events.
In addition to the main building, there's a beautiful cabin property on the farm called the Lodge that guests can book for an overnight stay. It's listed as a guest favorite on Airbnb and provides a thoughtful spread of amenities: a pool table, smart TV, washer and dryer, complete kitchen, and enough beds to comfortably house up to five people. Plus, the scenery around the rustic cabin is pristine, with a gazebo and fish pond on site and walking trails that weave through the pines. You'll also get to do private tours of the tea farm. After a stay, you could explore more of Amite City, home to several great seafood restaurants, including Mike's Catfish Inn, a must-try with 4.2 stars on TripAdvisor. Or, you could venture further to Covington, a charming Louisiana city with artsy vibes about a 45-minute drive from Fleur de Lis.