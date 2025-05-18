Right Across The Lake From New Orleans Is A Charming Louisiana City Offering Cute Cafes And Artsy Vibes

Just north of Louisiana's famous Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (which drivers need to be rescued from fairly often), Covington is a creative haven for visitors and residents alike. This laid-back city gives travelers a peek into its cultural fabric with its centuries-old architecture and scenery, overflowing art galleries, and award-winning cuisine. Blending Southern hospitality, history, and creativity, Covington, Louisiana, is a riveting year-round destination.

Located in Louisiana's St. Tammany Parish, Covington is home to the Christ Episcopal Church built in 1846. The church is the oldest building still in use in the town, and one of seven Covington sites on the National Historic Places Register. Historic Downtown Covington, a registered historic district, is a hub for visitors to walk or bike down live oak-lined streets to visit the city's many artisan studios, art galleries, eclectic shops, and cafes.

Covington is also a nature enthusiasts' paradise. Known as a scenic route situated between three of the area's main rivers, Tammany Trace is a paved 31-mile biking trail and parallel equestrian trail running from Covington to Slidell. Perfect for a weekend getaway, Covington offers the best of rich culture, delicious cuisine, and artistic spirit.