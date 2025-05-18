Right Across The Lake From New Orleans Is A Charming Louisiana City Offering Cute Cafes And Artsy Vibes
Just north of Louisiana's famous Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (which drivers need to be rescued from fairly often), Covington is a creative haven for visitors and residents alike. This laid-back city gives travelers a peek into its cultural fabric with its centuries-old architecture and scenery, overflowing art galleries, and award-winning cuisine. Blending Southern hospitality, history, and creativity, Covington, Louisiana, is a riveting year-round destination.
Located in Louisiana's St. Tammany Parish, Covington is home to the Christ Episcopal Church built in 1846. The church is the oldest building still in use in the town, and one of seven Covington sites on the National Historic Places Register. Historic Downtown Covington, a registered historic district, is a hub for visitors to walk or bike down live oak-lined streets to visit the city's many artisan studios, art galleries, eclectic shops, and cafes.
Covington is also a nature enthusiasts' paradise. Known as a scenic route situated between three of the area's main rivers, Tammany Trace is a paved 31-mile biking trail and parallel equestrian trail running from Covington to Slidell. Perfect for a weekend getaway, Covington offers the best of rich culture, delicious cuisine, and artistic spirit.
Covington's trendy cafes and restaurants
Akin to its neighboring under-the-radar Louisiana foodie destinations, like this one between Lafayette and New Orleans, Covington boasts more than 30 renowned restaurants serving cuisines from around the globe. Local chefs, bakers, and cafe owners have been crafting menus just as creative as the town's artistic foundation. To start your day, stop at Abita Roasting Company, a local Covington favorite known for roasting its coffee beans since 2006. Though the roaster is based in nearby Abita Springs, popular for its unique mouth-watering cuisine, the Covington-based cafe has created a cozy, community-focused environment of its own.
For a true Louisiana staple since 1862, visit the Cafe du Monde location in Covington. The world-renowned beignets, coffee, and chicory, are an unbeatable start to your day or a delicious moment of relaxation in the afternoon. The cafe even sells its signature beignet mix so visitors can enjoy the comforting cuisine of Louisiana even after returning home.
An unforgettable dining experience is easy to come by in Covington. Treat yourself to a multi-course French-American meal at The Gloriette, located inside the historic Southern Hotel. Led by chef Alex Harrell, The Gloriette is a true fine dining experience. If you're looking for a more casual dining experience, New Orleans Food and Spirits in Covington is a tried and true Cajun staple.
Discover Covington's thriving arts scene in the heart of the historic district
Covington's Historic District is home to the Three Rivers Art Festival, named after the town's proximity to the Tchefuncte River, the Bogue Falaya River, and the Abita River. The yearly two-day art festival hosts over 200 artists with live demonstrations, live music, and hands-on activities for children. The festival is hosted in the heart of Downtown Covington each year in November and is free to attend.
However, if you can't visit during the festival, make sure to check out the St. Tammany Art Association, which is a cornerstone of the downtown Historic District. Inside, you'll find rotating exhibits, art markets, and programs for artists working with various media. The association was founded in 1958 and has provided art education, emerging artist support, and exhibition opportunities ever since. The association even holds Covington Art Markets at Covington's Columbia Street Block Party where local vendors and artists can display their multi-media artwork, including jewelry, pottery, and more. This event takes place on the last Friday of every month, from March through October.
There is no shortage of art galleries and installations in Covington and its surrounding areas. The Marianne Angeli Rodriguez Gallery features original artwork and prints from Marianne Angeli Rodriguez, a local Covington artist. The gallery's bright, welcoming storefront is hard to miss and its creative workshops, gorgeous prints, and unique array of products make for a truly immersive experience. Covington's art scene is a vibrant one, deeply rooted in the town's history and contemporary creativity. If you are looking for more locally made items, you may also have luck at the city's farmers market, which is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays year-round.