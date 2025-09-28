This Under-The-Radar Drive In Missouri Passes Through A Beautiful Countryside And Two Historic Towns

Some say Missouri has some of the best small towns in America, graced with cozy streets and midwestern charm. You might stumble upon an artsy city with historic architecture or quaint countryside cottages along roads less traveled. If you fancy taking a lovely Midwestern road trip, there are two little cities near the Illinois border — Sainte Genevieve and Kimmswick — that would be a crime to miss. Steeped in history and natural beauty, the route between these two towns is also a must-see on your adventures. To travel from Sainte Genevieve to Kimmswick, you'd typically take the 50-minute trip on Interstate 55. This 42-mile stretch of highway runs parallel to the Mississippi River and gets you there fast.

But if you were to plan your dream road trip using A.I. and mention that you were interested in a slower, more scenic route, it would probably suggest taking Highway 61 between the two towns instead of the Interstate. While the former route would increase travel time by a couple of hours, it boasts incredible scenery and panoramic views while meandering through local roads and provides a more mellow driving experience for travelers.

You'll start off in Sainte Genevieve, a town steeped in colonial heritage. As you wind through the area's peaceful country backroads, you'll encounter places with antique shops, historic homes, and 18th-century history. Vivid wildflower blooms reign in the spring, while rusty hues of red and orange dominate the landscape in autumn. Quaint bridges and stone cottages peer through trees, as cozy cafes beckon for a coffee break.