This Under-The-Radar Drive In Missouri Passes Through A Beautiful Countryside And Two Historic Towns
Some say Missouri has some of the best small towns in America, graced with cozy streets and midwestern charm. You might stumble upon an artsy city with historic architecture or quaint countryside cottages along roads less traveled. If you fancy taking a lovely Midwestern road trip, there are two little cities near the Illinois border — Sainte Genevieve and Kimmswick — that would be a crime to miss. Steeped in history and natural beauty, the route between these two towns is also a must-see on your adventures. To travel from Sainte Genevieve to Kimmswick, you'd typically take the 50-minute trip on Interstate 55. This 42-mile stretch of highway runs parallel to the Mississippi River and gets you there fast.
But if you were to plan your dream road trip using A.I. and mention that you were interested in a slower, more scenic route, it would probably suggest taking Highway 61 between the two towns instead of the Interstate. While the former route would increase travel time by a couple of hours, it boasts incredible scenery and panoramic views while meandering through local roads and provides a more mellow driving experience for travelers.
You'll start off in Sainte Genevieve, a town steeped in colonial heritage. As you wind through the area's peaceful country backroads, you'll encounter places with antique shops, historic homes, and 18th-century history. Vivid wildflower blooms reign in the spring, while rusty hues of red and orange dominate the landscape in autumn. Quaint bridges and stone cottages peer through trees, as cozy cafes beckon for a coffee break.
Visit French Colonial homes in this Missouri melting pot
As Missouri's oldest European settlement, Sainte Genevieve has a rich heritage heavily influenced by early French and German inhabitants. These settlers erected mines and fought in battles, while farming communities and local industries began to thrive. The town was also influenced by Indigenous tribes, African slaves, and local artist colonies, resulting in an incredible cultural melting pot. As you drive around town, you'll notice old colonial homes along the roads, some more preserved than others. If you are staying in town, treat yourself to a comfortable stay at Cozy Haven, an adorable cottage located downtown near the Historic District.
Start your adventures at the Centre for French Colonial Life, located at 198 Market Street, where you can view exhibits from the Franco-Spanish Colonial period. Take a guided tour of the fully furnished Louis Bolduc House, a gorgeous French Colonial home built in 1794. Just around the corner, you will also find the Bolduc-LeMeilleur House, built in 1820. The Felix Valle House State Historic Site, built in 1818 and located just a street away, is a testament to the colonial spirit of the town's early French settlers. As you walk through this charming 1830s-style home, you'll notice beautiful vintage furniture and antiques from that bygone era.
As you head up to Kimmswick on Highway 61, you'll pass small towns like Selma, Festus, and Crystal City. The highway is also known as the Blues Highway or Commercial Boulevard in some parts of the town of Herculaneum. For an immersive geological detour off the beaten path, head over to Hickory Canyons Natural Area, where you'll witness how long-term erosion has shaped beautiful sandstone canyons in the area. From Sainte Genevieve, it's only a 19-mile drive on State Road 32 and well worth the trip.
A historic town from the 1800s with a connection to beer
From Native American tribal raids to historic Spanish trails, Kimmswick's history tells an intricate tale. The town, founded by Theodore Kimm in 1859, quickly boomed into a bustling community of stonecutters and millworkers with the advent of the railroad and increase of local business. After cars were introduced, the town's popularity waned, and local highways drew commerce away from the town. Although several old buildings have been torn down since, you can still see remnants of early Kimmswick in restored homes and local landmarks.
When you visit Kimmswick, you'll feel like you've traveled back in time to the 1800s. You'll see quaint shops housed in historic brick buildings dating back to the town's early days, providing a lovely shopping experience. Cozy Cottage is just one of the many adorable boutiques located in downtown Kimmswick, taking up residence in an old, remodeled home. You can visit the Market Street Visitor Center for information on important landmarks and upcoming festivals and craft fairs. The Kimmswick Historical Society, located in a former Bible Church at 6000 Third Street, offers walking tours of historic buildings and their museum.
The city's strong German influence is reminiscent of its early settlers. Beer aficionados will enjoy visiting the Anheuser Estate & Museum, where the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company legacy began. Guests can tour the estate and museum for $10, including the precious Anheuser collection of antiques and family heirlooms (note that at the time of this writing, tours are limited to Saturdays, by appointment only). From there, head 22 miles north on State Road 231 to see the Burgess-How House & Museum, the oldest log cabin in town, dating back to the 1850s, located on 3rd and Elm Streets. On your way out of town, drive over the oldest iron bridge in the state, the Windsor Harbor Road Bridge, less than a mile away.