An Artsy Missouri City On Route 66 Offers Unique Dining, Grand Architecture, And Historic Charm

For many Americans, road trips are a crucial part of vacationing. With so much diversity between states, driving allows you to see so many incredible sights without having to get a passport or book an expensive plane ticket. That said, the king of all road trips is the historic Route 66. Whether you're coming from the birthplace of the route near the Grand Canyon in Arizona or starting in Chicago, the route is full of underrated stops and locales.

As you drive through Missouri, you'll pass through numerous small towns; however, one stands out above the rest, thanks to its marvelous architecture and historic vibe. Carthage sits at the intersection of Highway 49 and Route 66, and it's worth stopping for at least a day before heading on to the next leg of your journey.

History comes alive as you explore the four historic districts of Carthage, aka Maple Leaf City. In fact, there are over 550 buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, illustrating Carthage's importance at the crossroads of American history. Pack up the station wagon and let's drive over to check it out.