Pennsylvania's Hidden City Provides Nature Walks, A Craft Brewery, And Historic Battlefield With Reenactments
Jeannette, Pennsylvania, was once known for its glass factories. Today, the town of just under 9,000 offers visitors access to scenic nature trails, a welcoming craft brewery, and one of Pennsylvania's key historic battlefields. Located just off U.S. Route 30 in Westmoreland County, Jeannette is only about 40 minutes by car from Pittsburgh, an iconic city that earned the infamous title of "America's Death Stair Capital." If you're flying in, Pittsburgh International Airport is about an hour away by car. One of the best entry points is Bushy Run Battlefield, which spans over 200 acres and offers several multi-use trails. The Edge Hill loop, at just under two miles, is a popular choice for its mix of history and scenery, with signage that highlights the area's role in Pontiac's War. You'll find parking near the Visitor Center or the 250th-anniversary monument, with trail access available directly from these lots.
Beyond Bushy Run, you can also explore nearby trails like the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, an option suitable for walking, jogging, and cycling. About a 15-minute drive away, Duff Park in Murrysville is a designated Wild Plant Sanctuary spanning 250 wooded acres, with trails ranging from easy wooded loops to more challenging climbs, plus amenities like picnic tables, a pavilion, and a 1.5‑mile paved bikeway. The proximity of these routes to downtown means you can easily pair an afternoon nature walk with a visit to a museum or brewery, all in a single day.
Discover the craft beer community in Jeannette
If you like getting to know a place through its local brews, you'll want to make time for Sobel's Obscure Brewery in Jeannette. This family-owned spot, often referred to as SOB, has become a cornerstone of Jeannette's growing brewery scene. It is located in a revitalized historic department store downtown. The brewery features flagship beers like the Honey Blossom Wheat and Midnight Stout.
Beyond the beer list, SOB stands out for how it brings the community together. It regularly hosts open-mic nights, food truck pop-ups, and themed events that draw residents from Jeannette and nearby towns. If you're spending more than a night in town, there are a few nearby breweries worth checking out. Yellow Bridge Brewing in Delmont has been operating since 2016 and features multiple year-round core beers, such as their "Dude" IPA series.
In nearby Latrobe, a city hidden in Pennsylvania's scenic Laurel Highlands and known for its historic parkland paradise, you'll find Four Seasons Brewing Company. It runs a cozy pub with about 16 rotating taps, live music on weekends, and a wood-fired kitchen serving items like mac and cheese, pretzels, and wings. Many of these breweries collaborate with Sobel's on tap takeovers and seasonal showcases, so weekends often bring something new to taste.
Bushy Run's annual reenactment brings shadows of the past to life
Less than a 10-minute drive from downtown Jeannette, Bushy Run Battlefield offers a hands-on way to explore Pennsylvania's colonial past. The site marks the location of a pivotal 1763 battle during Pontiac's War and remains one of the only protected battlefields in Pennsylvania that interprets both British colonial and Indigenous perspectives. When you visit, you'll find a small museum with artifacts, a short documentary film, and interpretive panels that walk you through the battle's context and aftermath.
If your timing's right, try to plan your visit around the annual battle reenactment, usually held in early August. These events bring history to life with costumed interpreters, battlefield demonstrations, and period-style encampments. Admission is $5 for adults aged 13 to 64, $4.50 for seniors (65+) and AAA members, and $3 for children between 3 and 12. Kids under 3 can enter for free, and active-duty military members along with their immediate families also receive free admission.
The battlefield is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is managed by a local nonprofit in partnership with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. If you're interested in early American history or educational family outings, Bushy Run offers a hands-on experience that stands apart from larger, more commercial historic sites.