Pennsylvania's Hidden City Provides Nature Walks, A Craft Brewery, And Historic Battlefield With Reenactments

Jeannette, Pennsylvania, was once known for its glass factories. Today, the town of just under 9,000 offers visitors access to scenic nature trails, a welcoming craft brewery, and one of Pennsylvania's key historic battlefields. Located just off U.S. Route 30 in Westmoreland County, Jeannette is only about 40 minutes by car from Pittsburgh, an iconic city that earned the infamous title of "America's Death Stair Capital." If you're flying in, Pittsburgh International Airport is about an hour away by car. One of the best entry points is Bushy Run Battlefield, which spans over 200 acres and offers several multi-use trails. The Edge Hill loop, at just under two miles, is a popular choice for its mix of history and scenery, with signage that highlights the area's role in Pontiac's War. You'll find parking near the Visitor Center or the 250th-anniversary monument, with trail access available directly from these lots.

Beyond Bushy Run, you can also explore nearby trails like the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, an option suitable for walking, jogging, and cycling. About a 15-minute drive away, Duff Park in Murrysville is a designated Wild Plant Sanctuary spanning 250 wooded acres, with trails ranging from easy wooded loops to more challenging climbs, plus amenities like picnic tables, a pavilion, and a 1.5‑mile paved bikeway. The proximity of these routes to downtown means you can easily pair an afternoon nature walk with a visit to a museum or brewery, all in a single day.