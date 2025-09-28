This Under-The-Radar Oregon City Is A Scenic Escape With Rivers, High Desert Landscapes, And Fossil-Rich Terrain

With such a vast and diverse landscape, the U.S. offers an ample mix of outdoor activities and city getaways. Sometimes even within the same state. Take Oregon, for example, known for Mount Hood, the state's tallest mountain and one of America's hardest hikes; its city Portland, known as America's coffee capital; and Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. Beyond the most renowned locations, Oregon is also worth a trip for an off-the-beaten-path city. Nestled in John Day Valley, 125 miles from Bend, Dayville is a hinterland characterized by a scenic landscape of rivers, high desert, and fossil-rich terrain.

The John Day River, cutting through Dayville, is Oregon's longest stream that's popular for fishing, mostly smallmouth bass and steelhead, and other outdoor activities. In winter and autumn, visitors can hunt ducks, birds, and deer, or go skiing and snowmobiling during the coldest months. The John Day Basin is also a perfect location for birdwatching and wildlife spotting. You may see bald and golden eagles, falcons, hawks, and ospreys, along with mules, elks, minks, lizards, and more.

The river flows across tablelands, past farmlands, precipitous hills, and rocky cliffs, creating an impressive scene. The nearby South Fork John Day River blazes a trail heading north through forests and lava rock in central Oregon, running from Ochoco and Aldrich Mountains to meet the John Day River near Dayville. Granite Creek and Deer Creek are both small tributaries feeding into the John Day River. The former runs through a 3.4-mile trail that starts from the Granite Creek Trailhead toward the North Fork John Day River. Whilst the latter runs through high desert ground typical of the John Day Basin.