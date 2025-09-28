Hidden In Kansas' Peaceful Prairie Hills Is A Charming City With A Historic Downtown And A Famed Festival
Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, Kansas, was once the home to the legendary monkey Miss Able, who, in 1959, became the first animal to go to space and return alive. The city's historic status is upheld not just by this spacefaring primate, though, but also by its landmark downtown area, where numerous buildings of yesteryear still stand. Fans of Old Hollywood can check out the elegant Booth Theatre, a cinema that first opened its doors in 1927.
And just a three-minute stroll away lies the Union Implement & Hardware Building/Masonic Temple, a red brick building with a Romanesque design constructed in 1900. In addition to its unique history, the city of Independence takes pride in its ability to throw a festival. Every year, eccentric travelers flock to this Midwest destination to celebrate Neewollah (Halloween spelled backwards). Beginning in 1919, the festival is now a nine-day celebration of parades, cook-offs, and pageantry. The oddball fair is considered to be the largest celebration of its kind in the state.
Those who are interested in experiencing Neewollah can fly into Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, which is less than a two-hour drive away from Independence. Those arriving by public transport can hop on a Jefferson Lines bus that links the underrated music city of Tulsa and Kansas City to nearby Coffeyville, which is just over 18 miles south of Independence. And if you're looking to embark on a longer road trip, get ready for an adventure. Independence is perfectly located between Springfield, Tulsa, and Wichita, giving you the chance to explore a fantastic blend of vibrant city life and charming small towns.
Explore Independence's festival season
In April, Independence hosts the William Inge Theater Festival, the official state theater festival of Kansas. For more than four decades, this festival has been bringing world-renowned playwrights to the city while also honoring one of Independence's most treasured artists: The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and novelist William Motter Inge.
Independence also sees the Astra Arts Festival transform numerous venues across the city into stages and galleries, with Midwestern culture celebrated through music, visual arts, literature, and more. However, it is in late October when Independence truly bursts to life with Neewollah. With families lining the streets to watch the Kiddie Parade, the Doo Dah adult costume parade, and the final Grand Parade, the city becomes a hub of tricks and treats.
Neewollah features a lively carnival, as well as activities such as an Arts and Crafts show, a Great Pumpkin contest, a Fun Run, and a Chili Cookoff. The highlight of Neewolla is, without a doubt, the Marching Band Festival held at Shulthis Stadium. In an unbeatable music show, groups from across the region show off their skills and compete for trophies in a range of categories.
Find out what makes Independence so special
With Kansas offering some of the best driving conditions in the nation, Independence is an absolute must-stop on your road trip through the stunning prairie hills, full of hidden canyons and historic towns scattered throughout this wildly underrated "flyover" state.
For those who want to spend a little more time in Independence, check out the Booth Hotel's Airbnb-listed apartment. The hotel first opened to the public in 1912 and has since been lauded for its architectural beauty.
This historical wonder has hosted Presidents Roosevelt, Reagan, and Eisenhower. With bedsheets deemed fit for a head of state, the public can hit the hay in presidential style. To stay on theme, history buffs may also participate in a self-guided War Memorial Tour across downtown with its plaques and statues that honor the city's veterans. You can also visit the Little House on the Prairie Museum, which replicates key locations from the Ingalls family's lives. The museum is especially worth a visit, as tickets are only $5 per person.
As for culinary options in Independence, travelers will be spoiled for choice. Grab a hot cup of java at either Ane Mae's Coffee & Sandwich House or pair it with a snickerdoodle cookie at Casey's Creations Bakery & Deli. Back downtown, foodies can dine at Joe's Italian Restaurant & Pizza and can choose from a range of house specials, including lobster ravioli, shrimp and sausage arrabiata, or their fresh veal sicilian marsala.