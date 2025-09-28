Hidden In Kansas' Peaceful Prairie Hills Is A Charming City With A Historic Downtown And A Famed Festival

Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, Kansas, was once the home to the legendary monkey Miss Able, who, in 1959, became the first animal to go to space and return alive. The city's historic status is upheld not just by this spacefaring primate, though, but also by its landmark downtown area, where numerous buildings of yesteryear still stand. Fans of Old Hollywood can check out the elegant Booth Theatre, a cinema that first opened its doors in 1927.

And just a three-minute stroll away lies the Union Implement & Hardware Building/Masonic Temple, a red brick building with a Romanesque design constructed in 1900. In addition to its unique history, the city of Independence takes pride in its ability to throw a festival. Every year, eccentric travelers flock to this Midwest destination to celebrate Neewollah (Halloween spelled backwards). Beginning in 1919, the festival is now a nine-day celebration of parades, cook-offs, and pageantry. The oddball fair is considered to be the largest celebration of its kind in the state.

Those who are interested in experiencing Neewollah can fly into Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, which is less than a two-hour drive away from Independence. Those arriving by public transport can hop on a Jefferson Lines bus that links the underrated music city of Tulsa and Kansas City to nearby Coffeyville, which is just over 18 miles south of Independence. And if you're looking to embark on a longer road trip, get ready for an adventure. Independence is perfectly located between Springfield, Tulsa, and Wichita, giving you the chance to explore a fantastic blend of vibrant city life and charming small towns.