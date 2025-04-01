A Road Trip Through This Wildly Underrated Flyover State Offers Secret Canyons And Historic Towns Galore

When you grow up in landlocked Green Country, Oklahoma (as I did), road trips within a five or six-hour can yield some of the best vacations. And as a lifelong Okie, one state I've fallen in love with time and again is our northern neighbor, Kansas. A plains state where the summer countryside is a wonderland of tall grass and wildflowers and frontier towns once dotted the map, Kansas has a spirit like nowhere else in the nation, a spirit where agriculture, resilience, community, and counterculture reside harmoniously.

Every Kansan city and town has its own unique energy. I've spent many a night dancing to local bands in Lawrence's thriving arts and music scene and many an afternoon road tripping through the gorgeous countryside on a quest for artisan goods and flea market finds. For my family, the best Kansas road trips also include a handful of whimsical stops, and Kansas has plenty to choose from, including quirky roadside America destinations like the Oz Museum, Lindsborg aka "Little Sweden," and the folk art hotbed town of Lucas.

Long overlooked as just another flyover state, Kansas boasts a wealth of natural beauty and loads of roadside hidden gems — not to mention some of the best barbecue in the country. From one of the country's last remaining tallgrass prairies to charming roadside towns with famous pancakes, the entire state is a credit to America's heartland.