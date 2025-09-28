Tourists Should Know These Dollywood Park Tips To Save Time When Entering

A trip to Dollywood in Tennessee should start with the rush of rollercoasters and the sweet smell of cinnamon bread, but depending on the season, you may be stuck waiting in line. From avoiding the ticket gate to knowing the best times to visit for the fewest crowds, a little planning before your day in the park can make everything smoother from the start. Whether you're a first-timer or a returning fan, there are smart moves every visitor should know before stepping inside.

Dollywood opens its gates at 10 a.m., and can have long entry lines. Arriving about an hour early can help you get into the park faster. You can also save some time by purchasing your tickets online. Dollywood's mobile tickets are easy to scan at the gate, and having them ready on your phone streamlines the process. Visitors should check for season passes or add-ons, like early-entry perks and time saver passes, to make the most of the day. You can also download the Dollywood app to access mobile tickets, check ride wait times, and even order food ahead of time, helping you skip lines and stay on the move.

Only bringing essentials such as sunscreen and a small bag is the best way to breeze past security at the gate. You'll also want to grab your water bottle before heading in, as Dollywood has refillable water stations throughout the park to stay hydrated without waiting in line for drinks. Once inside, you'll see how that prep pays off. Using the app to check wait times means you can get on your favorite coasters first, moving from ride to ride without wasting a single step.