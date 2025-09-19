Tennessee's Famous Dollywood Theme Park Is Building A Trailblazing New Ride Sure To Delight Thrill Seekers

Calling all theme park enthusiasts: one of America's most beloved amusement parks, Dollywood, has an exciting new attraction opening to the public in 2026. NightFlight Expedition will be the first family-friendly ride in the world to combine an indoor roller coaster with a whitewater rafting experience. Costing over $50 million, this will be Dollywood's most expensive attraction to date, and will guide riders on a thrilling and immersive journey through Great Smoky Mountains National Park as they chase the phenomenon of bioluminescence.

Located in the mountain town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood first opened in 1986 as a partnership between country music legend Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment. The theme park has since expanded to nearly 50 rides and attractions. Parton first hinted at the new ride during Dollywood's 40th season opening day in March 2025. She was unable to attend the September 17 announcement event for NightFlight Expedition, but said in a press release: "I'm just so proud that Dollywood has grown so much in its first 40 years that we're able to add a ride like NightFlight Expedition."

Details of the new ride have been kept under wraps until now. Since the announcement, Reddit has been abuzz with discussions about NightFlight Expedition, with one Reddit user writing: "Looking forward to this new Mack Rocking Boat. This will be an indoor family coaster, but it should be pretty unique. I expect some cool theming elements on this ride."