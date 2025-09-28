The Unwritten Rule Of Using Soap On A Camping Trip

Camping is a great way to enjoy nature. There's something peaceful about pitching a tent beneath a starry sky, drifting off to the hum of crickets, and waking to a crisp morning with sunlight sparkling on the dewy grass. But after a few days, you might start to miss the benefits of indoor plumbing. While many campgrounds offer bathhouses, some don't. So how do you stay clean and avoid bringing the smell of sweat and campfire smoke into your sleeping bag?

Well, the National Park Service recommends bringing extra clothes, using baby wipes, or simply rinsing off in a nearby lake or stream. If you need to wash clothes or dishes, even supposedly "eco-friendly" soaps, lotions, sunscreen, and bug spray should be used sparingly — and at least 200 feet from your campsite or any body of water — to protect wildlife and prevent contamination. When you're done and need to dispose of it, dig a hole or spread it on top of the soil. You can also use these lifesaving DIY camping hacks, like single-use soap shavings that can be used on dry hands with limited water.