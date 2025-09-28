Wyoming's Underrated Town Is An Idyllic Retirement Destination With Scenic Mineral Springs To Soak In

With a name like Thermopolis, you would assume there's a lot of thermal activity there, and you'd be right. This is what heats up the hot springs like the ones at Hot Springs State Park and Star Plunge hot spring water park. You can experience the power of our planet when you're swimming in a pool heated by the depths of the Earth.

A soak after a hike is a truly wonderful experience, and Thermopolis has some great hiking. Check out Wind River Canyon and its dramatic rimrock reaching up from a winding river, experiencing a part of Wyoming that doesn't always make the tourist brochures. The drive into the canyon is unforgettable and the trout fishing on the river is just as impressive. As you hike in the canyon you go back in time — geologically, that is — and at some spots the rock is 2.8 billion years old. Just remember, the water is on the Wind River Indian Reservation, so you'll need an additional fishing license to wet a line in these tribal lands.

Nearby, the options just grow. With its location at the junction of US-20 and US-120, Thermopolis is close — at least by Wyoming standards — to everywhere. It's a little over an hour south of the artsy town of Cody, Yellowstone's only gateway with two entrances. On your way, you can check out prehistoric rock paintings at the Legend Rock Petroglyph site about 20 minutes northwest of Thermopolis. It's also an hour and a half north of the town of Lander, known for its geological wonders, including the marvelous Sinks Canyon. To the east is the Bighorn National Forest, and to the west is the Shoshone National Forest and the vast Wind River Range. It's all accessible from this relatively temperate idyllic little Wyoming community.