Chicago's Underrated Suburb Boasts Shopping Boutiques, Nature Parks, And Family-Friendly Fun

As one of America's largest cities, Chicago is full of charming neighborhoods and suburbs for as far as the eye can see. No matter where you go in the Windy City, it seems like there's always a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Nestled between one of the world's busiest airports that's gone 100% carbon-free, and one of the five best places to get a hot dog in Chicago, is Mount Prospect.

As far as suburbs go, Mount Prospect has a bit of everything. First, there are shopping centers where you can browse boutiques and shop until you drop. Next, as with much of the Chicago metro area, this neighborhood has some incredible parks and green spaces where you can take on scenic trails, watch your little ones enjoy the playgrounds, or hit up a basketball court.

Finally, Mount Prospect is a fabulous family-friendly area where you'll find tons of great restaurants and fun centers for all ages. Overall, if you're looking for a quintessential Chicago experience but don't want the hassle of wading through crowds, Mount Prospect is a wonderful choice.