Nestled In California's Sierra Nevada Is An Underrated State Park With Mountain Views And Gold Rush History
California's Sierra Nevada might once have been a literal gold mine, but these days the real mother lode is the promise of adventure. This dash of mountains that runs for 250 miles through the heart of the state is peppered with more parks and preserves than you can shake an In-N-Out Burger at. You can explore the South Yuba River State Park for river swim holes and canyons, or head to the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park for 1800s history in Coloma, a charming escape with thrilling outdoor adventures aplenty. Then there's the Plumas-Eureka State Park, which is a bit more of an under-the-radar option that's great for dodging the crowds.
Spreading over the mountains around its namesake summit of Eureka Peak, the Plumas-Eureka State Park encompasses a vast swathe of around 7,000 acres. It's a looker, that's for sure – the landscape unfolds in sweeps of aspen and willow woods, glittering high-altitude lakes, meadows that bloom all summer long, and babbling creeks. Naturally, that means hikes both long and short abound, but there's also a rich vein of human history to tap into, coming courtesy of an on-site museum that chronicles the boom times of the California Gold Rush.
Since the park is set so deep in the mountains, it's easier to drive there from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport than from Sacramento, though both are doable. The former is just a touch over an hour's drive to the southeast, while the latter is closer to 3 hours' drive to the southwest. The good news is that the trip in is sure to be a showstopper, since it follows sections of Highway 89, a road that goes south to the gorgeous shores of Lake Tahoe and north all the way to the snow-capped peaks of Lassen Volcanic National Park.
Mountain explorations in the Plumas-Eureka State Park
There's adventure by the bucket load in the Plumas-Eureka State Park, whether you come to whiz around Nordic ski runs by winter or hike the trails in the warmer months. Basically, this is a land of huge Douglas firs, where mountains carved out by glaciers are prowled by cougars and watched over by bald eagles. In other words: It's gorgeous!
According to AllTrails, one of the top-rated hikes within the park is the 6.2-miler to Jamison Lake. It begins at one of the reserve's campgrounds and then scores through a valley around the south side of 7,374-feet-high Mount Washington. It's been hailed as a fine route for first-time backpackers, since there are multiple loop options that offer an experience of true high Sierra Nevada terrain.
When the snow falls, it falls in earnest — an average annual dump of over 50 inches ensures that Plumas-Eureka is among the most snow-heavy spots in California. That's probably why this was the site of one of the continent's first-ever downhill ski races. They still re-run that each year at the onsite Eureka Ski Bowl, on unique timber skis that can be over 10 feet long!
Gold Rush era tales abound in the Plumas-Eureka State Park
Even with all that incredible mountain scenery and its web of hiking trails, Plumas-Eureka is still perhaps best known for the historical aspect. One of the centerpieces of the reserve is a museum housed in an old miner's dormitory. Dive in to get a glimpse at what life would have been like for the pioneering 49ers who settled there in search of fortunes over 150 years ago.
Thing is, the museum is but one relic of a whole clutch of buildings that date back to the Gold Rush days. There's also a colossal stamp mill that stands over 70 feet tall, a blacksmith shop, and a stables. One former visitor took to TripAdvisor to sum up just how immersive the whole thing is: "A great museum with buildings left over from the mining days. When docents are there, they have the Assay office and Blacksmith's area open. History abounds in the museum. A working model stamp mill too!"
Beyond the museum and old buildings are even more reminders of the past. A hiking trail can bring you right to the entrance to the money-giving mine itself, where detritus from old operations is strewn on the ground — a wagon wheel here, bricks used in the building of the mine there.