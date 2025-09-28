Nestled In California's Sierra Nevada Is An Underrated State Park With Mountain Views And Gold Rush History

California's Sierra Nevada might once have been a literal gold mine, but these days the real mother lode is the promise of adventure. This dash of mountains that runs for 250 miles through the heart of the state is peppered with more parks and preserves than you can shake an In-N-Out Burger at. You can explore the South Yuba River State Park for river swim holes and canyons, or head to the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park for 1800s history in Coloma, a charming escape with thrilling outdoor adventures aplenty. Then there's the Plumas-Eureka State Park, which is a bit more of an under-the-radar option that's great for dodging the crowds.

Spreading over the mountains around its namesake summit of Eureka Peak, the Plumas-Eureka State Park encompasses a vast swathe of around 7,000 acres. It's a looker, that's for sure – the landscape unfolds in sweeps of aspen and willow woods, glittering high-altitude lakes, meadows that bloom all summer long, and babbling creeks. Naturally, that means hikes both long and short abound, but there's also a rich vein of human history to tap into, coming courtesy of an on-site museum that chronicles the boom times of the California Gold Rush.

Since the park is set so deep in the mountains, it's easier to drive there from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport than from Sacramento, though both are doable. The former is just a touch over an hour's drive to the southeast, while the latter is closer to 3 hours' drive to the southwest. The good news is that the trip in is sure to be a showstopper, since it follows sections of Highway 89, a road that goes south to the gorgeous shores of Lake Tahoe and north all the way to the snow-capped peaks of Lassen Volcanic National Park.