'California's Best River Town' Is A Charming Escape Packed With Thrilling Outdoor Adventures Near Sacramento
If you head east of Sacramento, you'll find plenty to stoke your wanderlust. You could explore the vast lakes and pine-covered peaks of the Eldorado National Forest. You could shorten your travel bucket list by taking soul-satisfying hikes in the iconic Yosemite National Park. You could even travel all the way across the jagged Sierra Nevada to the serene beaches and crystal-clear waters of Lake Tahoe. But even closer to the state capital is a place that's been hailed as "California's best river town." Welcome to lovely Coloma.
Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, Coloma is in the very heart of the adventure-filled mountain region of Gold Country. It straddles California State Route 49, a well-known scenic route that links up some of the most important spots in the history of the Gold Rush era. And, boy, does it look the part — Coloma's clapboard houses, tree-lined streets, saloons, and old-school post office building simply ooze mining heritage and charm.
Getting here from Sacramento takes just 50 minutes in the car, and it means swapping the big city for a place that's not only steeped in the story of the forty-niners but also bursting with outdoor adventures. This town sits right on top of the most popular river for whitewater expeditions in California and offers access to a region known as The Divide, a spot where the rolling foothills of the Sierras offer ranch trails, wineries, camping, and mountain bike (MTB) routes aplenty.
The charm and history of Coloma
Before you lace up your boots for a hike or don a life jacket for those whitewater expeditions, take some time to enjoy the simple charms and rich history of Coloma. This little speck on the map actually played a pivotal role in California's history, for it was here, on January 24, way back in 1848, that gold was first discovered in the state. That moment is immortalized at the Marshall Gold Discovery Park, which covers a majority of the town center today.
Drop into the park to visit the sawmill where James W. Marshall first spied flakes of the precious metal in the water and try your hand at gold panning. The site also features replica shops, a preserved blacksmith, and cabins from the era, helping to create a vibe that transports you back to the late 19th century. Coloma's place on Route 49 also opens up the chance to peruse a string of nearby historical gems, from the Gold Rush city of Placerville to Nevada City, the latter of which is considered to be one of the best-preserved of all the Gold Country towns.
Had your fill of history and heritage? Not a problem. Coloma also serves up a hearty Californian welcome with its mix of breweries, vineyards, and local cafes. Check out Barmhaus Brewing Co. on Marshall Road, where you can tuck into flights of craft beer and enjoy farmer's markets on Sundays. Head to David Girard Vineyards for some small bites and wine tasting in a handsome estate located 1,400 feet above the river valley. And that's just scratching the surface.
Get your outdoor thrills in Coloma
Whether you're on the whitewater or the hiking trail, Coloma lets you experience your thrills as you please. Aside from its gold history, rafting is probably the thing the city is most famous for. The location is the reason for that — the town straddles the banks of the South Fork American River, which is among the most sought-after river runs for rapids in the entire Golden State. You can put in at multiple spots in the town and embark on 21 miles of river course with varying rapids that allow for a range of different levels of challenge.
If you prefer to stay dry, there are trails in abundance to explore. Close to town, the Monroe Ridge Trail loops around the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in just over 2 miles to give glimpses of Gold Rush history but also views of oak-filled valleys. The Dutch Creek Falls Trailhead can be found on the far side of the river, offering a shorter hike up a creek to a gushing double waterfall.
Greater wildernesses abound beyond the immediate hills of Coloma, too. El Dorado County spreads out to the east, hosting the rolling peaks and ranches of The Divide. Meanwhile, the Cronan Ranch Trail System is to the northwest, beckoning hikers and horse riders with 12 miles of maintained trails that weave around old farmland, including some routes that offer stunning views of the distant, often snow-dusted high peaks of the Sierra Nevada.