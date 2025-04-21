'California's Best River Town' Is A Charming Escape Packed With Thrilling Outdoor Adventures Near Sacramento

If you head east of Sacramento, you'll find plenty to stoke your wanderlust. You could explore the vast lakes and pine-covered peaks of the Eldorado National Forest. You could shorten your travel bucket list by taking soul-satisfying hikes in the iconic Yosemite National Park. You could even travel all the way across the jagged Sierra Nevada to the serene beaches and crystal-clear waters of Lake Tahoe. But even closer to the state capital is a place that's been hailed as "California's best river town." Welcome to lovely Coloma.

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, Coloma is in the very heart of the adventure-filled mountain region of Gold Country. It straddles California State Route 49, a well-known scenic route that links up some of the most important spots in the history of the Gold Rush era. And, boy, does it look the part — Coloma's clapboard houses, tree-lined streets, saloons, and old-school post office building simply ooze mining heritage and charm.

Getting here from Sacramento takes just 50 minutes in the car, and it means swapping the big city for a place that's not only steeped in the story of the forty-niners but also bursting with outdoor adventures. This town sits right on top of the most popular river for whitewater expeditions in California and offers access to a region known as The Divide, a spot where the rolling foothills of the Sierras offer ranch trails, wineries, camping, and mountain bike (MTB) routes aplenty.