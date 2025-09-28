Ohio's Underrated Coastal Suburb Has Scenic Parks, A Family-Friendly Feel, And Beautiful Lake Erie Beaches

If the name of this city seems a bit odd, it starts to make more sense when you realize it's surrounded by the city of Mentor. The two cities started as one, but a petition in 1924 sought to separate Mentor-on-the-Lake as its own municipality. However, it wasn't until 1971 that the dream was realized, and the city was officially incorporated and separated from Mentor. For the most part, Mentor-on-the-Lake is a vibrant residential suburb, as most of the city is comprised of single-family homes.

To take advantage of the lake, there are two primary spots to enjoy the water. First, there's Overlook Beach Park, a family-friendly spot with a playground, picnic area, and an observation platform. At the time of this writing, the park is undergoing renovations to make it even more accommodating. The second option is Mentor Beach Park, which features a historic pavilion and event venue. In both cases, you get unfettered access to the water and the white sands, making these parks excellent for unwinding.

Beyond spending time on the shores of Lake Erie, most of the other attractions within Mentor-on-the-Lake are situated along Andrews Road, which cuts through the eastern edge of town. Here, you can find restaurants and dessert shops, such as Ninja Sushi and Hibachi, Enzo's Pizza, Pelican's Sno-Balls (serving New Orleans-style shaved ice), and Biggie's Custard. No beachside vacation is complete without something cold and sweet, and either Biggie's or Pelican's is perfect for any occasion. You'll also find Joy's Roller Rink, which has been offering family fun since 1908.