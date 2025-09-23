Major Airlines Are Quietly Trying To Change Basic Traveler Protections. Here's What To Know

The airline industry is pushing for changes that could significantly impact travelers — and not necessarily for the better. Major U.S. carriers, including American, Delta, Southwest, and United, argue that further deregulation will lower costs and increase competition. But many travelers are concerned this would result in reduced consumer protections, fewer guaranteed rights, and more hidden fees. At a time when airport and travel experiences have worsened thanks to system outages, airport staffing shortages, delays, disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an increased frequency of permanent flight cancellations, and more, travelers have reason to be cautious.

Airline lobbyists under the Trump administration are reportedly seeking to reverse several passenger-friendly rules — including mandatory compensation for canceled flights that passed in 2024, transparency requirements for "all-in" pricing, and regulations that ensure families can sit together without additional fees. Travel and Tour World has gone so far as to say that these changes would "... [make] it more difficult for passengers to know what they're actually paying for and less likely to receive compensation when things go wrong."

In 2023, the Biden administration proposed a federal law guaranteeing passengers up to $775 in compensation as well as free rebookings and coverage for lodging and meals on U.S. flights caused by circumstances within the airlines' control (i.e., tech outages or mechanical issues). This news was welcomed by travelers and consumer advocacy groups alike, who saw it as a step toward accountability and easier, automatic flight refunds. In 2024, that law officially took effect: the Department of Transportation (DoT) now mandates that airlines must automatically issue refunds for canceled, significantly delayed, or significantly changed flights — a major shift in consumer rights enforcement. But that could all change once again if lobbyists and airlines get their way.