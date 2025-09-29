The Group Spending App Letting You Leverage Vacation Spending Without All The Math

Splitwise works like this: you create a group for your trip, call it "Santorini Summer 2025". Every time someone pays for something, they enter it in the app, along with whom owes them what percentage of this specific expense, e.g. Ana owes 50% or 100% of this bill to Paolo, or maybe the bill is split evenly by everyone. Splitwise then automatically does the math for the entire group and simplifies the results: instead of showing a chain of debts like "Ana owes Paolo $100 and Paolo owes Andrea $60, it only shows you the final balance: Paolo owes nothing to Andrea anymore, it's Ana who now owes $60 to Andrea, plus the rest, $40, to Paolo. Clean and simple.

The app also makes it easy to settle up digitally. Link your Venmo, PayPal, or Paytm, and you can pay your friends directly through Splitwise, and they charge no fees for this. No one has to carry cash, and no one has to awkwardly ask for money while everyone's trying to enjoy a sunset.

This was all the way back in 2017, and I'm still surprised to hear how in all this years this app hasn't gotten more popular. Now I can't travel in groups without Splitwise as our personal travel accountant, it's one of the best apps for travel planning.