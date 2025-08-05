Many Americans Are Skipping Out On Their Summer Vacation Plans (Here's Why It May Be A Good Idea)
We're deep into the summer, and for many people, this is the time to pack those suitcases and explore the world on vacation. Summer is usually the perfect time for a trip with kids out of school and beautiful weather. However, if you've decided not to take a vacation this summer, you're not alone. In fact, a June 2025 survey by LendingTree that spoke to 2,000 of their customers found that not only are seven in ten people concerned that the current economy might change what they plan to do for their summer vacation, but over half of them have actually decided to cut back on vacation plans. If you're one of those people, you may be having some serious "FOMO" right now. Still, your decision to skip your summer vacation this year may actually be a good idea.
It's no secret that things are more expensive than they used to be, but there are several good reasons to skip a summer trip that you may want to consider, no matter what the situation with the economy. Whatever the reason you need to cancel your plans, remember that you're not alone. Taking a vacation every year is a lovely idea, but it can't come at the expense of your financial wellbeing. Relaxing for five days on a beach isn't going to take away the stress of returning home to find that you can't pay your bills on time, or afford the necessities.
Reasons it may be a good idea to forgo your summer vacation
Worrying about vacation expenses is a normal thing for most people. You have to factor in time off, restaurant meals, hotels, flights, rental cars, and more. However, trying to stick to your travel budget isn't the same as knowing a trip will hurt your ability to live normally at home. If, for instance, you or your travel partner have lost their job, someone in the family is sick and may require expensive medical care, or you're looking to make a big purchase like a car or a house in the near future, you may want to skip a trip this year and plan for a later date. You should also take any travel advisories from the State Department seriously, as your destination may be too dangerous to visit right now.
There are, however, other options to choose from even if you do cancel your big summer trip. For example, you can look into vacation dupes, which give you a similar, but more affordable experience, like going mountain climbing in Colorado rather than flying to Switzerland. You may simply choose to shorten your trip by a few days. You can also look into taking a meaningful staycation – rather than blowing your budget on a flight overseas, you can pick a hotel in town, and see all the sights that tourists do and locals usually ignore. Finally, there is no reason why you can't take a stress-free vacation weekend right where you are, shutting off your phone and computer, and just letting yourself relax, whether it's giving yourself a spa day right in your own bathroom, taking a local hike and having a picnic, or skipping the expensive flight to Denmark and practicing the art of hygge in your home instead, with cozy blankets, good food, a book, or a group of great friends.