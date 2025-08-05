Many Americans Are Skipping Out On Their Summer Vacation Plans (Here's Why It May Be A Good Idea)

We're deep into the summer, and for many people, this is the time to pack those suitcases and explore the world on vacation. Summer is usually the perfect time for a trip with kids out of school and beautiful weather. However, if you've decided not to take a vacation this summer, you're not alone. In fact, a June 2025 survey by LendingTree that spoke to 2,000 of their customers found that not only are seven in ten people concerned that the current economy might change what they plan to do for their summer vacation, but over half of them have actually decided to cut back on vacation plans. If you're one of those people, you may be having some serious "FOMO" right now. Still, your decision to skip your summer vacation this year may actually be a good idea.

It's no secret that things are more expensive than they used to be, but there are several good reasons to skip a summer trip that you may want to consider, no matter what the situation with the economy. Whatever the reason you need to cancel your plans, remember that you're not alone. Taking a vacation every year is a lovely idea, but it can't come at the expense of your financial wellbeing. Relaxing for five days on a beach isn't going to take away the stress of returning home to find that you can't pay your bills on time, or afford the necessities.