The One Drink Faux Pas That Gives Tourists Away Instantly When Dining In Italy, According To Rick Steves

Italians have been appreciating coffee for almost 500 years, invented ingenious apparatuses for brewing it, and concocted some of the most quintessential ways of enjoying the beverage. So, when dining in Italy, treat time-honored coffee customs as passionately as you would the vaunted Aperitivo hour.

But it's not just about avoiding coffee drinking taboos that instantly give tourists away, such as the "simple faux pas" of "ordering cappuccino with your pasta," says Rick Steves on his website. Just as a proper espresso (which in Italy is simply "caffè") requires a patient, practiced pull, immersing yourself in the essence of Italian coffee traditions is a great way to savor the country's colorful and complex emotional connection with cuisine and community.

According to food sociologist Fabio Parasecoli, Italians identify so passionately with local produce and ingredients that for them, food is a dynamic symbol of nationalism, and rules on how they are prepared and relished are fervently revered. Soon after coffee arrived from Egypt, it historically held court in coffee houses like Italy's oldest café, the Art Nouveau-draped Caffè Florian in Venice, driving the discourse of intellectuals and artists like Goethe, Lord Byron, and Casanova. Post-World War II, it began to represent rebirth and reconstruction, evolving into a simple luxury that people from all walks of life can treat themselves to.

Today, "il balsamo del cuore e dello spirito" ("the balm of the heart and spirit," as master composer and native son Verdi once quipped), it's an essential and aromatic indulgence, whether a wake-up call, a quick break during the daily (or nightly!) hustle, a moment of post-meal lingering, or spontaneous socializing.