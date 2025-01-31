What American Tourists Need To Know Before Ever Stepping Foot In An Italian Bar
Are you on an Italian vacation and craving a drink? You shouldn't have any issues finding a local bar. Although, it might not be exactly what you expect. Italian bars are still bars, meaning they serve wine, beer, or liquor, but these establishments have a different vibe than their American counterparts. Imagine a versatile space where locals seamlessly transition from morning espresso to afternoon snacks and evening digestives. These bars aren't primarily about drinking — they're about connection. People of all ages gather to chat, watch TV, play cards, and enjoy light food and drinks throughout the day. Considering this, it's no surprise that Italians often use the terms "bar" and "café" interchangeably and have one of the best café cultures in Europe.
If you're looking to experience an Italian bar, you'll find one on nearly every street corner, and there's no need to wait until nighttime to visit. Italian bars serve a purpose all day, with some patrons dropping in multiple times. Overall, the atmosphere is relaxed and inclusive, far from the rowdy adults-only scene you might expect at American bars. Although the energy may become more bar-like after dark, Italians still approach drinking as a social experience, valuing quality over quantity. So grab a delicious drink and soak up the ambiance — just make sure to order and pay like an Italian would.
How to order and pay at an Italian bar
At Italian bars, there's a difference between sitting at the bar or a table. You shouldn't order at the bar and sit anywhere you please. When you order at the bar, the staff expects you to stand or sit there. If you prefer to sit at a table, you'll be handed menus, a server will take your order, and you'll likely pay an additional service charge. Tipping isn't expected, but it's common to round up or leave some change when paying the bill.
While you can sample wine or decompress with a beer or cocktail after sightseeing, if it's caffeine you're after, you may have to tweak your go-to order. Asking for coffee (or a caffe) will get you an espresso shot — not a large American-style cup of joe. To sip on something more substantial, opt for an Americano or cappuccino instead. While to-go orders aren't common, the bar staff may oblige you; just don't expect to save any time.
Most establishments offer food to complement those bevvies. A cornetto pairs beautifully with a morning cappuccino, but happy hour is where Italian bars truly shine. This tradition, known as aperitivo, is the time to savor Italian snacks, and Milan is known for serving mouth-watering, free bar food in addition to your drink. Since this time-honored tradition takes place between 7 and 9 p.m., we suggest visiting one of Rome's breathtaking rooftop bars to catch the sunset with a drink and appetizer in hand.