What American Tourists Need To Know Before Ever Stepping Foot In An Italian Bar

Are you on an Italian vacation and craving a drink? You shouldn't have any issues finding a local bar. Although, it might not be exactly what you expect. Italian bars are still bars, meaning they serve wine, beer, or liquor, but these establishments have a different vibe than their American counterparts. Imagine a versatile space where locals seamlessly transition from morning espresso to afternoon snacks and evening digestives. These bars aren't primarily about drinking — they're about connection. People of all ages gather to chat, watch TV, play cards, and enjoy light food and drinks throughout the day. Considering this, it's no surprise that Italians often use the terms "bar" and "café" interchangeably and have one of the best café cultures in Europe.

If you're looking to experience an Italian bar, you'll find one on nearly every street corner, and there's no need to wait until nighttime to visit. Italian bars serve a purpose all day, with some patrons dropping in multiple times. Overall, the atmosphere is relaxed and inclusive, far from the rowdy adults-only scene you might expect at American bars. Although the energy may become more bar-like after dark, Italians still approach drinking as a social experience, valuing quality over quantity. So grab a delicious drink and soak up the ambiance — just make sure to order and pay like an Italian would.