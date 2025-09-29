The Next Big Thing In Travel Gear Is This Cooler That Rivals YETI With An Ultra Eco-Friendly Design

A good cooler that actually keeps your drink ice cold can make or break your adventure. It has to withstand long road trips, hikes, or barbecues. And if my purchase helps the planet, I know I'm in. Enter the latest iteration of Nutshell Coolers, a game-changer in the world of sustainable must-have outdoor gear that might just give YETI a run for its money.

Nutshell Cooler's innovation lies in the materials. The insulation is crafted from pressed coconut husk fibers and it keeps ice for days, longer than conventional foam alternatives. They source leftover coconut husks from small-scale farmers in the Philippines, which would otherwise be burned. Plus, these farmers have an additional source of income with these coolers.

But sustainability doesn't stop at the insulation. The removable liner, designed for effortless cleaning, is made from deadstock material, giving new life to fabric that would otherwise go to waste. It snaps in and out easily, so spills are no longer a hassle: just rinse, wipe, and you're ready to go. Also, the other shell is made from fully recycled 600D polyester and the fabric is treated with a PFAS-free water repellent, keeping your cooler dry and your contents protected, without contributing to harmful chemicals in the environment. Plus, for an extra $15, you can get the Nutshell Ice Pack, also made with recycled polyester.