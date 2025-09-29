The Next Big Thing In Travel Gear Is This Cooler That Rivals YETI With An Ultra Eco-Friendly Design
A good cooler that actually keeps your drink ice cold can make or break your adventure. It has to withstand long road trips, hikes, or barbecues. And if my purchase helps the planet, I know I'm in. Enter the latest iteration of Nutshell Coolers, a game-changer in the world of sustainable must-have outdoor gear that might just give YETI a run for its money.
Nutshell Cooler's innovation lies in the materials. The insulation is crafted from pressed coconut husk fibers and it keeps ice for days, longer than conventional foam alternatives. They source leftover coconut husks from small-scale farmers in the Philippines, which would otherwise be burned. Plus, these farmers have an additional source of income with these coolers.
But sustainability doesn't stop at the insulation. The removable liner, designed for effortless cleaning, is made from deadstock material, giving new life to fabric that would otherwise go to waste. It snaps in and out easily, so spills are no longer a hassle: just rinse, wipe, and you're ready to go. Also, the other shell is made from fully recycled 600D polyester and the fabric is treated with a PFAS-free water repellent, keeping your cooler dry and your contents protected, without contributing to harmful chemicals in the environment. Plus, for an extra $15, you can get the Nutshell Ice Pack, also made with recycled polyester.
A cooler that actually looks cool
Another subtle yet impactful design choice in Nutshell Coolers is the cooler's size and structure. It's only weighs 8 pounds, it's foldable, and easy to carry or strap to a backpack, fitting for short hikes or long-term travel. On top of that, the cooler's front unclips, letting you turn it into a handy tabletop, even on tricky spots like beaches or picnic sites. The standard version comes in a 20-liter size, which comfortably holds up to 36 cans, plenty for a full weekend away. But they've just expanded the lineup with a slightly smaller 17-liter, 6 pound version, designed to fit 30 cans without taking up too much space. This one is also foldable, so if you live in a small place, you can keep it under the couch, bed, or even keep it in the trunk of your car.
The origin story of Nutshell proves this the cooler people were waiting for. Founders Tamara Mekler and David Cutler launched a Kickstarter with a modest $30,000 goal, and yet they raised an incredible $167,479. Also, keeping our drinks cold isn't enough for Nutshell team: as a proud member of 1% for the Planet, they donate at least 1% of all sales to support long-term conservation projects in the Philippines.
The standard size retails for $249, and the slimmer one for $189. Check if they're sold in your area here, or get a 10% discount in their website if you subscribe to their Newsletter here.