One Of 'America's Great Neighborhoods' Is A Walkable Buffalo Village With Diverse Eats, Cafes, And Shops

Just north of Buffalo, New York, the underrated city with stunning botanical gardens, sits the village of Kenmore, a compact yet character-filled community that has perfectly captured the essence of small town America. Measuring just 1.44 square miles, the village gained national recognition in 2009 when the American Planning Association named it one of the "Top 10 Great Neighborhoods" in the country. The honor was well deserved, as Kenmore is not only close to Buffalo, making its proximity to the city very convenient for residents and visitors, but also nearly every home is within a quarter mile of a bus stop in the village, which makes Kenmore one of the most walkable layouts in Western New York.

While exploring "Buffalo's First Suburb," you can easily access several of the area's notable places by walking along the major avenues. Sara Schumacher, a resident of Kenmore, praised the urban village's pedestrian-friendly avenues, via Visit Buffalo Niagara. She noted, "The village is incredibly walkable ... I can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at diverse places, shop local, ship a package, stop at the library, take a pottery class, see the dentist, watch outdoor concerts, buy groceries, take a dance class, and wash our dog at the Laundromutt, all within a 10 minute walk." Kenmore shares the region's reputation for healthy, walkable neighborhoods recognized throughout New York State with several vibrant cities, walkability, and park-filled downtowns.