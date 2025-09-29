One Of 'America's Great Neighborhoods' Is A Walkable Buffalo Village With Diverse Eats, Cafes, And Shops
Just north of Buffalo, New York, the underrated city with stunning botanical gardens, sits the village of Kenmore, a compact yet character-filled community that has perfectly captured the essence of small town America. Measuring just 1.44 square miles, the village gained national recognition in 2009 when the American Planning Association named it one of the "Top 10 Great Neighborhoods" in the country. The honor was well deserved, as Kenmore is not only close to Buffalo, making its proximity to the city very convenient for residents and visitors, but also nearly every home is within a quarter mile of a bus stop in the village, which makes Kenmore one of the most walkable layouts in Western New York.
While exploring "Buffalo's First Suburb," you can easily access several of the area's notable places by walking along the major avenues. Sara Schumacher, a resident of Kenmore, praised the urban village's pedestrian-friendly avenues, via Visit Buffalo Niagara. She noted, "The village is incredibly walkable ... I can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at diverse places, shop local, ship a package, stop at the library, take a pottery class, see the dentist, watch outdoor concerts, buy groceries, take a dance class, and wash our dog at the Laundromutt, all within a 10 minute walk." Kenmore shares the region's reputation for healthy, walkable neighborhoods recognized throughout New York State with several vibrant cities, walkability, and park-filled downtowns.
Kenmore is a walker's paradise with culinary treasures
Despite being a comparatively smaller village, Kenmore can surprise you with its impressive array of dining options that you find while taking strolls down its main avenues. The major advantage of this village's commercial streets is that they have short blocks and wide sidewalks, which makes it easy for visitors to hop from one culinary adventure to the next. Among the diverse options for eateries, you can head to Plaka Restaurant on Delaware Avenue, which is famous for its hearty Mediterranean feasts. This family-owned diner has been serving customers for over 30 years, and some of their special Greek offerings include savory souvlaki and spanakopita. You can also try another local favorite spot, Jay's Artisan Pizzeria, which is only two minutes away from Plaka. Jay's promises a "laid back" atmosphere where you can savor Neapolitan and Detroit-style pizzas, crafted from local and artisanal providers' organic produce, baked in a hand-built brick oven.
Alongside diverse eateries, Kenmore's coffee scene flourishes in cozy neighborhood spots where cafés blend into the village's daily rhythm and remind you of notable coffee destinations across America. Among the most talked-about spots, Spot Coffee at Delaware Avenue has a special reputation among locals for being an ideal setting for work or to simply relax while sipping on signature blends like espresso and dark-roasted brews. Their extensive menu also features pocket-friendly bites, including breakfast sandwiches and fresh salads. If you prefer fresh hot brews, take a five-minute drive to Kornerstone Coffee at Military Road. Although now with several locations, Kornerstone originated in Kenmore in 2010, specializing in roasting small-batch, specialty coffees for a premium experience.
Where to shop in Kenmore and how to get there
Kenmore's commitment to supporting local businesses is reflected in its dynamic shopping scene. While taking a quick stroll through the village, you can find everything from grocery stores to unique spots like the Made for Good shop at 7 Warren Avenue, which offers personalized gifts crafted by local artists and makers. A few blocks over, Jo-An's Hallmark has carved out its own niche as a locally loved spot for ornaments that ooze understated elegance. If you are looking to extend your stay in Kenmore, you can choose an accommodation in the nearby Buffalo-Amherst area. For a cozy and comfortable stay, the Hampton Inn Buffalo-Amherst is a popular choice among visitors, which is just eight minutes from Kenmore and typically costs around $110 per night, as well as the DoubleTree by Hilton in a similar price range.
Getting to Kenmore couldn't be more convenient for travelers. If you are flying from anywhere, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is about 11 miles east of Downtown Buffalo, which is approximately a 15-20 minute drive from Kenmore. Budget-conscious travelers can also access public transportation from the airport, as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has several bus lines through the village. You can take the NFTA Metro Bus Route 24 (Genesee) from the airport to downtown Buffalo and transfer to Route 5 (Niagara-Kenmore) at a downtown stop. The total trip will cost about $4 and approximately 90 minutes, including transfers. For those arriving to Kenmore by car, the village is only 15 minutes away from downtown Buffalo. You can take north on Elmwood Avenue or Delaware Avenue (NY-384).