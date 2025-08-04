America's Most Visited State From Abroad Is A Walkable Destination Full Of Famous Cities, Restaurants, And Parks

When folks think of visiting the United States from other countries, certain states or cities are bound to come to mind. California is a top choice, with the star-studded Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles and the whole Bay Area, as is Florida (never underestimate the power of beaches and Disney). And then, of course, there's Texas, and Nevada (read: Las Vegas). But, one state stands above the rest, wielding the immense power of its name and reputation: New York. In 2024, 9.07 million international travelers visited New York, followed by Florida with 7.3 million and California with 6.3 million(via Road Genius).

The vast majority of international travelers bypass the entirety of New York state for the New York City metropolitan area — 8.9 million out of 9.07 million (98%). We all know how grand New York City is and how much it has to offer in terms of attractions, history, culture, dining, walkability, and so forth. But that leaves only 112,000 international visitors for the entire rest of the state. Those happy few also have the chance to see that there's so much more to the state than The Big Apple.

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany have all the walkable downtowns, wonderful restaurants, and lovely parks and natural environments that you'll find at larger scale in New York City to the south. The cities create a west-to-east line in Upstate, Central, and Western New York (since there is some debate as to what classifies as "upstate"). Further north, things get pretty sparse as you get closer to the Canadian border. But taken all in all, these cities, along with NYC, contain the best of what New York has to offer international visitors –– no matter if they've got a week, a month, or more to stay.