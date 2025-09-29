The Easiest Way To See If Your Flight Will Be Delayed Before The Announcement Is Even Made

You know that sinking feeling when you're sitting at the gate, watching the clock tick closer to boarding time, and suddenly the dreaded word "DELAYED" pops up on the screen? It can feel like the bad news came out of nowhere, but in reality, airlines and airports often know your flight will be delayed way before it's announced to the public. With a few simple strategies, though, anyone can find out in advance as well.

One of the easiest hacks to predict if your flight might get pushed back is by checking the weather yourself. Weather-related delays can be disproportionately long and disruptive. For instance, JFK airport data shows that these delays averaged 69.8 minutes — far longer than delays from other causes (via Journal of Big Data). When checking the weather, focus on the biggest red-flag conditions: Snow and ice tend to cause the longest average delays, around over 80 minutes for some airports — de-icing and runway clearing cause long backlogs.

Thunderstorms can also cause large delays, especially in summer or in places prone to severe convective storms. Fog and low visibility for landings and takeoffs force more conservative spacing, possibly restrict runway use, and sometimes cause diversions or repeats. Finally, high winds can also cause delays, even if their average delay minutes seem less extreme than the previous conditions, crosswinds, gusts, or wind shear can be disruptive as well. Make sure to track forecasts not only for your departure airport, but also for your destination and layover hubs.