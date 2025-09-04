Hidden Warning Signs Your Flight Is About To Be Delayed Or Canceled

Navigating airports can be a real hassle. Security checks are a nightmare, especially with all of the annoying TSA security checks passengers are forced to go through. Some airports are also monstrously huge, and come with mile-long walks to gates (yes, mile-long). Even arriving on time or early — the thing you're supposed to do — can cause your carry-on to get tossed in with checked bags. And then there's the most exasperating problem of all. One that can bungle your bookings, taxis, and entire trip's itinerary: delayed or canceled flights. Thankfully, there are hidden warning signs that might provide a clue as to whether or not delays or cancellations can happen.

Although there's no foolproof way to tell that your flight is borked until it happens, foresight into potential problems often relies on knowledge of past problems. For instance, is your airline often delayed? Air India Express, for example, is behind time 52.7% every day — so, good luck there. Air China, meanwhile, cancels a full 6.22% of flights on a daily basis. There's also the question regarding the airport's reliability. Take Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), the worst global offender, which sees 53.4% of its daily flights delayed.

Similarly, other predictors rely on knowledge of airline operations. If a flight is fairly empty, for example, it'll be the first on the chopping block. Other insights into flight delays or cancellations employ common sense — like whether or not your airport is in an area that experiences bad weather at a certain time of year. Ultimately, all of these warning signs can help passengers make clever, preventative choices. That said, if an unpredictable problem develops at the airport, there's not much you can do — and no way to know about it beforehand.