Minnesota's 'Rhubarb Capital' Is Where Downtown Dining, A Famed Festival, And An Arts Scene Meet Local Flavors

Rhubarb lovers have a reason to rejoice — and a place to celebrate — every summer as Midwesterners commemorate the rhubarb harvest. In Lanesboro, an artsy Minnesota city with cozy riverside charm, rhubarb is king and is much more than just a vegetable; it's a way of life, culminating in an annual festival centered around the crop. The Minnesota State Legislature even declared Lanesboro the Rhubarb Capital of the state in 2008.

Lanesboro is proud to be the Heart of Bluff Country in Minnesota, located about an hour from Rochester International Airport and two hours from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. While flying into Rochester might get you closer to your destination, it will cost more than flying into Minneapolis, and between layover and flight times, it might take the same amount of time to travel. So, if you're planning on trying some of Lanesboro's rhubarb delicacies, why not fly into Minneapolis and rent a car to explore some of the big city before heading out into Bluff Country?

Once here, shack up at one of the quaint hotels in town like the Root River Inn & Suites and Hotel Lanesboro. You'll have the whole downtown area, including a sprawling park and 42-mile bike and pedestrian trail, at your disposal. Depending on what time of year you visit, there'll be plenty of festivals and family-friendly fun to jump right into.