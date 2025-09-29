Minnesota's 'Rhubarb Capital' Is Where Downtown Dining, A Famed Festival, And An Arts Scene Meet Local Flavors
Rhubarb lovers have a reason to rejoice — and a place to celebrate — every summer as Midwesterners commemorate the rhubarb harvest. In Lanesboro, an artsy Minnesota city with cozy riverside charm, rhubarb is king and is much more than just a vegetable; it's a way of life, culminating in an annual festival centered around the crop. The Minnesota State Legislature even declared Lanesboro the Rhubarb Capital of the state in 2008.
Lanesboro is proud to be the Heart of Bluff Country in Minnesota, located about an hour from Rochester International Airport and two hours from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. While flying into Rochester might get you closer to your destination, it will cost more than flying into Minneapolis, and between layover and flight times, it might take the same amount of time to travel. So, if you're planning on trying some of Lanesboro's rhubarb delicacies, why not fly into Minneapolis and rent a car to explore some of the big city before heading out into Bluff Country?
Once here, shack up at one of the quaint hotels in town like the Root River Inn & Suites and Hotel Lanesboro. You'll have the whole downtown area, including a sprawling park and 42-mile bike and pedestrian trail, at your disposal. Depending on what time of year you visit, there'll be plenty of festivals and family-friendly fun to jump right into.
Stock up rhubarb for the summer at the Rhubarb Festival
Every first Saturday in June, rhubarb farmers and fanatics across Minnesota descend upon Sylvan Park, the beating green heart of the city, for the annual Rhubarb Festival. There's fun for the whole family here, from a goat petting zoo and a rhub-art making station for the kids to live music and homemade desserts for the adults.
The competitive person in your family will have a few choices for fun at the festival. Bakers are welcome to join a rhubarb bake-off contest to create the best savory or sweet dish using the bright red vegetable. You can even work up a sweat and sign up for the accompanying 1-mile or 5K races on the scenic Root River State Bike Trail through the city.
Local businesses get in on the fun, too. Another Time Ice Cream Parlor, for example, serves specialties like rhubarb-strawberry cobbler ice cream, rhubarb-strawberry ice cream sandwiches with rhubarb dipping sauce, and rhubarb-strawberry lemonade.
Take in art and a bustling downtown in Lanesboro
While the Rhubarb Festival has a renowned reputation, there are plenty of activities and places to explore in Lanesboro the rest of the year, not the least of which is the picturesque downtown area, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here you'll find an array of adorable shops selling all kinds of wares, from antiques at Driftless Treasures and fishing gear at Root River Rod Company to Native American-made trinkets at Windy Mesa Indian Jewelry. Stop in for a yummy lunch at Pedal Pushers Café or enjoy a pint at Sylvan Brewery.
The arts also play a big part in the culture of Lanesboro. At the center of town is the Commonweal Theatre Company, which showcases everything from new plays to Shakespeare classics. If you're looking for new artwork to hang in your home, come to town in June for the annual Art in the Park festival at Sylvan Park.
The fun doesn't stop as the weather starts to cool, either. The Fall Boutique & Business Crawl turns shopping locally into a game with prizes as you check off different shops on a map and enter into a raffle at the end of the day. Balance buying with booze as you take part in the Fall Craft Beer & Wine Festival the same day. The city officially welcomes fall on the first Saturday in October at the Fall Into Lanesboro festival, complete with wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, live music, and a scavenger hunt. Close out the year by getting into the holiday spirit at the annual Lanesboro Holiday Sing-Along every December.