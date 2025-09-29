This Coffee Gadget Is The Easiest Way To Stay Caffeinated Without Any Compromises While Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who has lived off-grid or spent time camping knows that nothing beats that feeling of starting the day in the great outdoors with a hot cup of coffee. Not only is it a morning staple, but coffee grounds are a useful hack to repel mosquitoes. However, campers also know the struggle of brewing a quality (and easy) cup of coffee in the morning.
The heating elements of even the smallest electric coffee makers will suck down a lot of solar-powered battery storage on an off-grid system, and often require an inverter (which can be pricey). Trying to run on a generator means you're waking up other campers and ruining that peaceful vibe. This leaves flame-based options like French presses or pour-over coffee, which both have a few problems. The French press is difficult to clean, bulky, and the filters often allow sediment to seep into the coffee, while pour overs can be inconsistent, with some cups ending up too weak and others too bitter. Enter the AeroPress, a travel-friendly coffee maker with a unique design that is all the rage with campers, and for good reason.
What makes the AeroPress so unique?
Unlike French presses or other conventional coffee makers, the AeroPress uses pressure and a micro-fitration system to give a smoother taste without any "floaters." The design has a long tube that you apply pressure to, forcing the coffee through the filters. You'll still need to bring hot water to a boil in a pot (or kettle), but the AeroPress is much easier to clean than its competitors.
Made with separate parts, the AeroPress is also more portable than a French press and is extremely durable. This means you can pack it in your carry-on or checked luggage and take it to a campground in the Caribbean, or throw it in the car for a road trip. There are several models available that each brew a single cup of coffee, making them perfect if you're going on a solo camping trip. The travel-sized kit even includes a custom mug that fits right in as the base. The drawbacks are that although the original and travel-sized methods cost around $40 to $50, other models cost upwards of $200, and paper filter refills must be ordered through AeroPress (but metal filters are also available).