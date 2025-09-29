One Of The Safest Pacific Islands To Visit In 2025 Is A Tropical Escape Without Crowds Or Crime
There are a few places in the world where you can completely let your guard down and relax, without worries about crime or the stress of overcrowding. The Pacific Island nation of Palau is one of them. About 500 miles east of the Philippines, this tiny country has more than 300 islands but fewer than 20 thousand people. Only eight islands are inhabited, and the capital city, Ngerulmud, has only 400 people, the least populated capital in the world. Palau has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, and possessing guns is strictly forbidden.
Palau's biggest law-enforcement challenge is environmental crime. Its marine sanctuaries are so rich in wildlife that they are a tempting target for illicit fishing and trading. That's one reason visitors to Palau take an eco-pledge when entering the country. The Palau Pledge is stamped into the passport to be signed. Addressed to the children of Palau, visitors vow "to tread lightly, act kindly and explore mindfully." The pledge ends with the promise, "The only footprints I shall leave are those that will wash away."
To visit Palau, you'll need to fly to Palau International Airport in Koror, the country's biggest city, where nearly three-quarters of the population lives. Most visitors will need to transit through a nearby hub such as Manila, Taipei, or Hong Kong. United Airlines flies there through Guam, the lush island where America's day begins. The best time to visit Palau is the dry season from November to April, when heavy rains are less likely. That will give you the best conditions for exploring the archipelago's marine treasures.
Things to see and do in Palau
Palau is one of the top places in the world for scuba diving and snorkeling. The verdant Rock Islands are limestone islets that rise out of the ocean, anchoring a unique marine ecosystem. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to some of Palau's best diving. It has dozens of marine lakes, including Jellyfish Lake, where divers can swim among schools of Golden Jellyfish, whose mild sting is harmless to humans. The reef plateau known as Blue Corner is considered a geological marvel. This coral terrace juts out into the lagoon, where currents and tidal flows bring a rich diversity of marine wildlife. Palau is also a world-class destination for wreck diving, particularly World War II shipwrecks. Fierce naval battles were fought in this area, and many wrecks are still being discovered and explored. The Iro Maru is perhaps the star attraction for wreck divers. A Japanese navy oiler sunk in an aerial attack, the Iro Maru is a 470-foot vessel that has become a living city for coral, lionfish, and octopuses.
It's not just about diving. Take a kayak to paddle through the Rock Islands and explore Jellyfish Lake and other sites without the need for scuba gear. Stop by the Milky Way, a natural lagoon lined with limestone, ground down to a fine white clay. Locals say the mud has therapeutic properties. A truly natural spa! You can also explore on land, hiking to the Ngardamau Falls or investigating the mysterious and ancient Badrulchau stone monoliths. Just don't forget to pack some reef-safe sunscreen. Palau has a total ban on all reef-toxic sunscreens.
Budgeting for costs in Palau
If there's one downside to this Pacific Island paradise, it's the price tag, paid for in U.S. dollars as the local currency. To protect its environment, the Palau government charges a range of fees. The Palau Pristine Environment Fee is a $100 fee that's embedded in the price of an airplane ticket. Then there's a $50 Departure Tax and Green Fee that visitors pay on the way out. Tour operators are also required to charge a $50 fee for activities in the Rock Islands, plus an extra $50 for Jellyfish Lake. That's all in addition to tours, transport, hotel, and food. The average price for a 3-star hotel is more than $150, and a 3-course meal for 2 can cost upwards of $75.
Eating local is one way to save a little bit. The seafood is fresh and plentiful. Try ukaeb, a delicacy of minced crabmeat and coconut cream stuffed in the shell. Bento boxes, a legacy of Japan's occupation of Palau, are also popular as cheap and filling meals sold at corner stores. There is also an American contribution to Palauan cuisine: Spam. The canned luncheon meat is laid on a bed of rice and wrapped in nori seaweed for the popular snack, Spam musubi.
If you're eager to explore other tiny island paradises smaller than Palau, check out Tuvalu, one of the world's least-visited countries. Or try crossing over to Micronesia, another Pacific Ocean paradise where the remote island of Yap is home to the world's first manta ray sanctuary.