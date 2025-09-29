One Of The Safest Pacific Islands To Visit In 2025 Is A Tropical Escape Without Crowds Or Crime

There are a few places in the world where you can completely let your guard down and relax, without worries about crime or the stress of overcrowding. The Pacific Island nation of Palau is one of them. About 500 miles east of the Philippines, this tiny country has more than 300 islands but fewer than 20 thousand people. Only eight islands are inhabited, and the capital city, Ngerulmud, has only 400 people, the least populated capital in the world. Palau has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, and possessing guns is strictly forbidden.

Palau's biggest law-enforcement challenge is environmental crime. Its marine sanctuaries are so rich in wildlife that they are a tempting target for illicit fishing and trading. That's one reason visitors to Palau take an eco-pledge when entering the country. The Palau Pledge is stamped into the passport to be signed. Addressed to the children of Palau, visitors vow "to tread lightly, act kindly and explore mindfully." The pledge ends with the promise, "The only footprints I shall leave are those that will wash away."

To visit Palau, you'll need to fly to Palau International Airport in Koror, the country's biggest city, where nearly three-quarters of the population lives. Most visitors will need to transit through a nearby hub such as Manila, Taipei, or Hong Kong. United Airlines flies there through Guam, the lush island where America's day begins. The best time to visit Palau is the dry season from November to April, when heavy rains are less likely. That will give you the best conditions for exploring the archipelago's marine treasures.