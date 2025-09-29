Is There Any Truth To The Rumor That European Cities Will Ban Wheeled Suitcases? What Tourists Should Know
Travel is infinitely rewarding, but it can also take a toll. Weeks of planning, hours of flying, and days of living out of suitcases can test even the most seasoned traveler's nerves. Fortunately, plenty of incredible, essential travel accessories exist to help us navigate weary journeys with ease. The humble wheeled suitcase is arguably one of the most important pieces of travel gear. This mobile storage sidekick glides right by our side through bustling airports and ancient cobblestone streets — a pillar of navigational efficiency. It's no wonder jaws drop at the mention of a plan for European cities to ban our treasured wheeled friends. But is this rumor even true? The short answer is: No -– European cities have no imminent plan to ban wheeled luggage.
Rumors of a ban sprang up more than a decade ago in the Italian city of Venice. The idea was floated in 2014 that tourists would be fined hundreds of dollars for dragging their suitcases across historic streets, causing noise pollution or damaging pavement. Eventually, the city commissioner's office claimed it was all a big misunderstanding: The proposed regulation would apply only to commercial carts, not tourists' luggage. Venice went on to lead the way in Europe's crackdown on day-tripper overtourism, charging tourists a $5.75 fee to access the city.
In 2023, rumors tied a ban to Dubrovnik, one of Europe's most walkable and fairytale-like cities, after residents complained about noise pollution and the degradation of the city's Old Town (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Again, it was a false alarm. Per Frommer's, the city government issued a strong statement of denial: "In fact, the city administration of Dubrovnik has not implemented, nor does it have any intention to introduce any penalties regarding the use of suitcases in the historic centre."
Tips for dealing with a wheeled suitcase in Europe and the best alternatives
To complement the Dubrovnik city administration's statement denying a wheeled luggage ban, officials also published a two-minute animated video filled with tips for tourists on how to respect the city. In addition to urging visitors to throw trash in bins, wear appropriate clothing in the Old City, and refrain from urinating in public — all reflections on how truly awful some tourists can be — the video recommends the obvious for mitigating noise and damage caused by wheeled suitcases: Simply pick it up and carry it by the handle.
If you're a light traveler accustomed to a carry-on wheeled suitcase, or if you prefer to skip wheels altogether, consider an alternative such as a travel backpack. While not always as spacious as a carry-on, some of the best travel backpacks for globetrotters are sturdy and roomy enough to fit in your favorite clothing, along with toiletries and tech essentials. Duffel bags are another solid travel option, though it is best not to overpack so the bag remains easy to carry.
If a wheeled suitcase is your only option, do your best to respect your host destination. Avoid rolling luggage through the streets late at night or early in the morning when residents are sleeping. Don't throw your suitcase down the stairs, as one viral video showed a tourist doing in Croatia. And be especially mindful not to let your suitcase ruin any important monuments, buildings, streets, or pathways that hold cultural or historical significance.