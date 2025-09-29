Is There Any Truth To The Rumor That European Cities Will Ban Wheeled Suitcases? What Tourists Should Know

Travel is infinitely rewarding, but it can also take a toll. Weeks of planning, hours of flying, and days of living out of suitcases can test even the most seasoned traveler's nerves. Fortunately, plenty of incredible, essential travel accessories exist to help us navigate weary journeys with ease. The humble wheeled suitcase is arguably one of the most important pieces of travel gear. This mobile storage sidekick glides right by our side through bustling airports and ancient cobblestone streets — a pillar of navigational efficiency. It's no wonder jaws drop at the mention of a plan for European cities to ban our treasured wheeled friends. But is this rumor even true? The short answer is: No -– European cities have no imminent plan to ban wheeled luggage.

Rumors of a ban sprang up more than a decade ago in the Italian city of Venice. The idea was floated in 2014 that tourists would be fined hundreds of dollars for dragging their suitcases across historic streets, causing noise pollution or damaging pavement. Eventually, the city commissioner's office claimed it was all a big misunderstanding: The proposed regulation would apply only to commercial carts, not tourists' luggage. Venice went on to lead the way in Europe's crackdown on day-tripper overtourism, charging tourists a $5.75 fee to access the city.

In 2023, rumors tied a ban to Dubrovnik, one of Europe's most walkable and fairytale-like cities, after residents complained about noise pollution and the degradation of the city's Old Town (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Again, it was a false alarm. Per Frommer's, the city government issued a strong statement of denial: "In fact, the city administration of Dubrovnik has not implemented, nor does it have any intention to introduce any penalties regarding the use of suitcases in the historic centre."