One Of Georgia's 'Seven Natural Wonders' Is A Garden With A Historic Spring On The Outskirts Of Albany

What Georgia dubs its "seven natural wonders" are all stunning landmarks that showcase both the breadth and beauty of the state's scenery. The wonders are quite varied in scope: The hidden Providence Canyon State Park has hiking trails through imposing canyons, while Amicalola Falls is the state's tallest waterfall, located in an underrated park. Radium Springs Garden is another Georgia wonder with a totally different appeal, where crystal-blue waters comprise one of the largest natural springs in the state. The spring is fed by an underground cave system, which has claimed the lives of divers who got lost in it. Though plunging into the waters is off-limits now for this reason, you can still stroll among its manicured gardens and curious ruins.

Those ruins tell a fascinating story about the Radium Springs Garden's past. In the early 20th century, tests of the spring's water found that it contained the radioactive element radium (hence the garden's name). The discovery added a sensational edge to the spring, and it soon attracted developers who turned it into a complex with a hotel, casino, bathhouse, and golf course that opened in 1927. The resort went through turbulent periods throughout the 20th century, opening and closing down repeatedly, until tropical storms in the 1990s ravaged many of the buildings and forced the resort to shut down permanently. Still, the remains of the casino and other buildings of the complex frame the walkways, and visitors can stroll among them for free on any day but Monday (at time of writing).