One Of Georgia's Most Vibrant Downtowns Is In A Walkable Riverfront City With Unique Shops And Vintage Charm

The backroads of Georgia contain some hidden gems, like the German-inspired fairytale town of Helen or the idyllic Georgia islands with breathtaking beaches. You'll find another one of those gems tucked in the southwest corner near the state's borders with Florida and Alabama. Situated on the banks of the Flint River, the city of Bainbridge was once a hub of shipping and commerce. Today, the revitalized downtown area is winning awards and drawing visitors from all over.

Bainbridge was founded in 1823 near a fort established during the First Seminole War. Its position on the river made it the perfect location for lumbering, and eventually, river barges took cargo down to the Gulf. This makes Bainbridge one of only two inland port cities in the state, although it no longer has any barge traffic. Today, the Flint River is utilized for recreation, and the city's tree-lined riverfront serves as a park area featuring walking trails and boat ramps that provide access to the river and nearby Lake Seminole.

The city retains a small-town, vintage character through its beautiful downtown square, which is centrally located within several walkable blocks of shops, restaurants, and cafes. Bainbridge recently won the Georgia Downtown Association's Award of Excellence and Downtown of the Year for an "outstanding community transformation." It has the nickname "the Oak City" due to the towering trees found throughout, and its historic area is filled with beautiful antebellum homes.