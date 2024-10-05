Georgia's Tallest Waterfall Is Located In An Underrated State Park Full Of Fall Foliage
Whether you're a Georgia native or just visiting the state, you should already know that it's one of the greenest places in the South. Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike appreciate Georgia for its awe-inspiring splendor, whether it's fall colors during a train ride among the Blue Ridge Mountains or walking through a historic coastal city.
But did you know that Georgia is also home to many waterfalls? In fact, there are over 700 of them throughout the state, many of which are accessible via hiking trails in state parks. While you could plan a trip to see all of these natural marvels, we must suggest starting your journey at the tallest of them all: Amicalola.
Standing at an impressive 729-feet high, Amicalola Falls is nothing short of spectacular. While the falls are outstanding at any time of year, autumn is actually the best time to see them. Because they're flanked by deciduous trees, you can experience the breathtaking splendor of red and orange leaves as they add a colorful flair to the occasion. Get your hiking boots ready — let's go chasing waterfalls.
What to know about Amicalola Falls State Park
Amicalola Falls State Park spans over 800 acres of the Chattahoochee forest in Northern Georgia. If you're coming from Atlanta, it's about a 90-minute drive, or it's almost 2 hours if you're coming from the next closest major city, Chattanooga, TN. Because the park is managed by the state, you'll have to pay a $5 parking fee when you enter. If you're a Georgia (or Tennessee) native and want to see the falls more regularly, you can buy an annual parking pass for $50.
The park is open from dawn to dusk throughout the year. If you're heading to the Visitor Center, it's open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to 6 pm, Friday through Sunday. That said, the park does get pretty crowded on weekends, so it's often best to come during the week, especially if you want to get as close to the falls as possible.
For those who really want to experience nature, camping is permitted at 24 different campsites throughout the park. These sites accommodate tents and RVs, meaning they come with a picnic table and water and power access. The park is also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring them along for the trip. The park website has a list of FAQs, or you can contact the visitors center for more information about booking a campsite.
Planning a trip to Amicalola Falls
What really sets Amicalola Falls State Park apart from other regional state parks (like Providence Canyon State Park with a mini Grand Canyon in it) is that it has a dedicated lodge onsite. This means you can book a stay instead of pitching a tent or driving a motorhome to the park. You can choose from multiple accommodations, including "glamping" (luxury-style) tents, private cabins, or rooms at the lodge itself. In addition to the rental rate (which varies throughout the year), there's a $12 lodge fee for cabins and rooms that includes the $5 parking pass for the park.
For dining, there's a full-service restaurant at the top of the falls, giving you an unmatched view with your meal. During autumn, the entire landscape is transformed from green to a mosaic of different colors, giving you an incredible, one-of-a-kind dining experience. The restaurant is open for breakfast (7-10 am), lunch (11:30-2:30 pm), and dinner (4:30-8 pm), but it closes between meals, so plan accordingly.
When it comes to adventure, hiking isn't the only option. To really get your blood pumping, you should go ziplining over the treetops. There are three experience levels, and prices range from $29 to $139 per person, but note that there's also a weight limit of 285-lbs for men and 250-lbs for women. Outside of ziplining, you can take archery or hatchet-throwing lessons, or you can take a guided tour of Amicalola Falls.