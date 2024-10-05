Georgia's Tallest Waterfall Is Located In An Underrated State Park Full Of Fall Foliage

Whether you're a Georgia native or just visiting the state, you should already know that it's one of the greenest places in the South. Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike appreciate Georgia for its awe-inspiring splendor, whether it's fall colors during a train ride among the Blue Ridge Mountains or walking through a historic coastal city.

But did you know that Georgia is also home to many waterfalls? In fact, there are over 700 of them throughout the state, many of which are accessible via hiking trails in state parks. While you could plan a trip to see all of these natural marvels, we must suggest starting your journey at the tallest of them all: Amicalola.

Standing at an impressive 729-feet high, Amicalola Falls is nothing short of spectacular. While the falls are outstanding at any time of year, autumn is actually the best time to see them. Because they're flanked by deciduous trees, you can experience the breathtaking splendor of red and orange leaves as they add a colorful flair to the occasion. Get your hiking boots ready — let's go chasing waterfalls.

