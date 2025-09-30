South Dakota's Inviting City On The Prairie Is An Underrated Gem With Unique Attractions

South Dakota's vast plains may be one of its biggest attractions, but they're also its biggest pain. You'll inevitably need a car to reach Sisseton, unless you live there already. Travelers with the gumption to work out the connecting flights should book a trip to Watertown Regional Airport, which is an hour's drive away. Otherwise, book a flight to Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota. It'll take around an hour and 30 minutes to reach Sisseton. Take your time and enjoy Fargo itself. North Dakota's largest city is a walkable destination full of intriguing attractions and shops.

Sisseton has plenty of places to get a good night's rest. The town has a Super 8 that costs about $100 per night (as of this writing), as well as smaller motels. Those looking for some wilder environs should head over to Camp Dakotah, only a few minutes out of town.

Sisseton's winters, on average, stay below freezing for nearly the entire season. Appropriately, then, the town packs nearly all of its annual events in during the spring and summer. The Fort Sisseton Historical Festival, the Car and Motorcycle Show, and rodeos all take place between June and August. If you want to make the most of your trip to Sisseton, you should book your flight then. After seeing Sisseton, head down to the famous literary destination of De Smet, which is about two hours away and worth the trip. Or, if you're heading north, visit Moorhead, an artistic Minnesota city with campus vibes.