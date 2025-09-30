South Dakota's Inviting City On The Prairie Is An Underrated Gem With Unique Attractions
The Mount Rushmore State has its fair share of attractions. Just look at its nickname. Yet the bold-faced names outshine hidden treasures like Sisseton, an inviting city on the prairie with unique attractions, located about an hour and a half south of Fargo, North Dakota. The underrated gem of a town delivers an aesthetic punch, without ever coming off as tacky.
Sisseton, part of the Lake Traverse Reservation, features Native American culture and history that predates its colonial history. The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe settled in the town after being pushed out of Minnesota, finding burial grounds that signaled they were not the first to call the area home. That past permeates Sisseton, creating a delight for the eyes at nearly every corner. From the mirrored sculpture "Reflections," asking visitors to see themselves in the community, to drum-shaped buildings, your gaze will wander and be rewarded at the city's many unique attractions.
Experience history, natural beauty, and art in Sisseton
For such a small town, with a population of 2,500, Sisseton has a lot of spirit that emerges in its various annual happenings and showcases. The Sisseton Arts Byway offers a quintessential example of small-town ingenuity mixed with local spirit. The self-guided free jaunt lets visitors encounter murals and sculptures peppered about town. Meander along Veterans Avenue, which showcases works made by artists from the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux tribe. The town's east side shows unique works created by Eddie Halbert, a local with a deft hand at chainsawing wood down to beautiful sculptures. Also make time to see the "Song to the Great Spirit," a building that resembles a drum being beaten by four large Dakota singers.
If your eyes grow tired of seeing beauty up close, take a bird's-eye view instead. The Nicollet Tower, located 5 miles outside Sisseton, lets visitors take in a panoramic view of the two Dakotas and Minnesota. The 75-foot attraction is named after the French discoverer and cartographer who explored the region in the 1830s, funded by the American Fur Company and the Corps of Topographical Engineers. Joseph N. Nicollet's resulting map, which fixed a major gaffe in previous maps, can be found at the center.
Those looking for a mix of both history and nature can travel 30 minutes from the tower to Fort Sisseton. The citadel and accompanying state park offer a scenic escape into the historic western frontier. Visitors can experience life through the eyes of a soldier, with barracks, quarters, and other structures remaining true to the fort's original 19th-century design.
The logistics of visiting Sisseton
South Dakota's vast plains may be one of its biggest attractions, but they're also its biggest pain. You'll inevitably need a car to reach Sisseton, unless you live there already. Travelers with the gumption to work out the connecting flights should book a trip to Watertown Regional Airport, which is an hour's drive away. Otherwise, book a flight to Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota. It'll take around an hour and 30 minutes to reach Sisseton. Take your time and enjoy Fargo itself. North Dakota's largest city is a walkable destination full of intriguing attractions and shops.
Sisseton has plenty of places to get a good night's rest. The town has a Super 8 that costs about $100 per night (as of this writing), as well as smaller motels. Those looking for some wilder environs should head over to Camp Dakotah, only a few minutes out of town.
Sisseton's winters, on average, stay below freezing for nearly the entire season. Appropriately, then, the town packs nearly all of its annual events in during the spring and summer. The Fort Sisseton Historical Festival, the Car and Motorcycle Show, and rodeos all take place between June and August. If you want to make the most of your trip to Sisseton, you should book your flight then. After seeing Sisseton, head down to the famous literary destination of De Smet, which is about two hours away and worth the trip. Or, if you're heading north, visit Moorhead, an artistic Minnesota city with campus vibes.