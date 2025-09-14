South Dakota's Famous Literary Destination Brims With A Historic Main Street, Cute Shops, And Small-Town Charm

South Dakota is known for dramatic landscapes like Badlands National Park and the iconic Black Hills, but near its eastern border is a tiny city famed for its huge history. De Smet is a picturesque community that attracts history lovers and literary fans as one of the places where Laura Ingalls Wilder based her beloved "Little House on the Prairie" books. De Smet, also known as the "Little Town on the Prairie," is home to just over 1,000 residents and blends history, hospitality, and timeless Midwestern scenery.

Located roughly 100 miles northwest of Sioux Falls — home to striking, under-the-radar Palisades State Park – De Smet is best reached by car. Travelers can fly into Sioux Falls Regional Airport and drive west along I-29 N and US-14 W for a scenic journey just under two hours through farmland and rolling prairies. You won't find any public transport in De Smet, so a personal vehicle is the easiest and most flexible way to explore the region.

De Smet's expansive prairies form a seemingly endless horizon and a peaceful escape from the rush of modern life. Beyond its natural beauty, these grasslands hold historical significance. Long before homesteaders moved west, the area was home to Native Americans. Today, the prairie serves as a living reminder of the place where Indigenous heritage and the American frontier first intersected. De Smet is the kind of place where American history is at the tips of your fingers and time seems to slow down. From century-old storefronts, Victorian homes, and schoolhouses, to the same wide-open land that inspired Laura Ingalls Wilder more than 150 years ago, De Smet is not to be missed when visiting South Dakota.