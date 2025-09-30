Situated Between Boise And Missoula Is Idaho's Wild River City With Whitewater Thrills And Canyon Trails
From Wild West ghost towns to one of America's wildest thru-hikes, Idaho portrays an untamed state. Rugged landscapes open to jaw-dropping river valleys and adventures on the water or on the trail across all corners of the Gem State. At the heart of it all lies the Salmon River — one of the most breathtaking and challenging waterways in the United States — and the small town of Riggins, an outdoor paradise on the edge of some of the state's spectacular landscapes.
Like many Idaho cities with eccentric and eye-catching names, Riggins was formerly called "Gouge Eye" after a wild night out. Prospectors flooded to the east of Riggins along the Salmon River during Idaho's gold rush in the mid-19th century. As the story goes, two prospectors were fighting over a young woman at a local dance hall in 1861, and the fight got so brutal that one man nearly had his eye gouged out. When Dick Riggins applied for the Gouge Eye post office in 1901, the USPS rejected the town's name, stating it was too violent. The city then decided on Riggins, named after the applicant's father, John Riggins.
Riggins is known as "Idaho's Whitewater Capital," and with good reason. The small, charming city, situated between Boise and Missoula, is a primary base for tackling the Salmon River and many of its class III and IV rapids. However, to say that Riggins is only a whitewater destination would do the city a disservice. Trophy steelhead, salmon, and sturgeon lurk in the waters just outside of Riggins, as do elk, deer, and bighorn sheep, along with predators and gemstones in the nearby Seven Devils Mountains.
Whitewater thrills and incredible memories in Riggins, Idaho
Riggins has an official population of less than 400, but the city booms during the summer months and is home to several reputable and licensed companies and outfitters specializing in rafting and outdoor adventures. The lower section of the mighty Salmon River has sections perfect for a day or half-day right out of Riggins, no experience required, where you'll find a fantastic balance of adrenaline-pumping class III and potentially class IV rapids, and large pools to rest and take a dip. If you're looking to spend several days on the water, several multi-day rafting trips on the Salmon include a thrilling jetboat trip through the scenic high desert Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America, or down the historic, heavily forested Main Salmon, known locally as "The River of No Return." Peak rafting season is normally in the hot summers, and Riggins is often hotter than other cities in the state, due to its location in Idaho's "banana belt," where temperatures reach triple digits. Bring plenty of sunscreen and water!
During the cooler fall and winter months, it may be too cold to raft, but it's never too cold to fish. Thousands of Steelhead and Chinook Salmon return up the lower Salmon River annually to spawn. During the peak fishing seasons (normally fall and winter for Steelhead, and May-June for Chinook), anglers will line the banks of U.S. 95 south of the city. If you want to avoid the crowds (and decrease your chances of getting snagged), charter a jet boat or drift boat excursion with Mountain River Outfitters or Salmon River Drifters, where you may catch a fish as big and beautiful as the views.
Where to eat and sleep in and around Riggins
While the Salmon River often takes center stage in Riggins, the rugged nearby canyons offer endless opportunities for adventures on land. Riggins is a fabulous destination for choosing your own hike, where the easily accessible and stunning Rapid River Trail can be tailored to your energy level or outdoor experience. Other grueling hikes or float trips in the area can touch into the Hells Canyon Wilderness or Frank Church Wilderness area, one of America's largest. Venturing out in the wilderness is not for the faint of heart, though it can be truly rewarding.
If you are spending a few days on the river, outfitters normally include accommodation and gourmet meals in the excursion packages. Individual or self-catered travelers may need a permit, depending on their itinerary. Visit Riggins' small supermarket and sporting goods store, where you can pick up items for your adventure. Kick off or cap off your trip on Main Street at Summerville's or the Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, two quintessential spots for a tasty meal and cold drink, then rest comfortably in one of the tidy motels or comfy lodges overlooking the Salmon River. For a real Idaho gem, don't miss stopping by the Fiddle Creek Fruit Stand, just a few miles north of town.
Whether you're visiting Riggins from Boise or Missoula, be sure to check Idaho 511 for road and traffic conditions beforehand. Traffic on Idaho 55 from Boise can bottleneck due to road construction, and major rockslides and mudslides can severely disrupt your trip on U.S. 95. Finally, note that the Idaho Panhandle, north of Riggins, is in Pacific Time. Double-check whether your trip meets and leaves on Pacific Time or Mountain Time, the same time zone as Boise and Missoula.