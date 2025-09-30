Situated Between Boise And Missoula Is Idaho's Wild River City With Whitewater Thrills And Canyon Trails

From Wild West ghost towns to one of America's wildest thru-hikes, Idaho portrays an untamed state. Rugged landscapes open to jaw-dropping river valleys and adventures on the water or on the trail across all corners of the Gem State. At the heart of it all lies the Salmon River — one of the most breathtaking and challenging waterways in the United States — and the small town of Riggins, an outdoor paradise on the edge of some of the state's spectacular landscapes.

Like many Idaho cities with eccentric and eye-catching names, Riggins was formerly called "Gouge Eye" after a wild night out. Prospectors flooded to the east of Riggins along the Salmon River during Idaho's gold rush in the mid-19th century. As the story goes, two prospectors were fighting over a young woman at a local dance hall in 1861, and the fight got so brutal that one man nearly had his eye gouged out. When Dick Riggins applied for the Gouge Eye post office in 1901, the USPS rejected the town's name, stating it was too violent. The city then decided on Riggins, named after the applicant's father, John Riggins.

Riggins is known as "Idaho's Whitewater Capital," and with good reason. The small, charming city, situated between Boise and Missoula, is a primary base for tackling the Salmon River and many of its class III and IV rapids. However, to say that Riggins is only a whitewater destination would do the city a disservice. Trophy steelhead, salmon, and sturgeon lurk in the waters just outside of Riggins, as do elk, deer, and bighorn sheep, along with predators and gemstones in the nearby Seven Devils Mountains.