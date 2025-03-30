Lush Idaho Mountains Dominate One Of America's Largest Federally Designated Wilderness Areas

When the term "American wilderness" is brought up in conversation, it is safe to assume that many minds drift to places like the unbelievably beautiful, but barely-visited Lake Clark National Park in Alaska. However, there are some places in the Lower 48 where you can still find large swaths of pristine wilderness. Case in point: Idaho's Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, one of the largest federally designated wilderness in the contiguous United States.

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1980 with the help of Idaho U.S. Senator Frank Church, the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, also known as "The Frank," encompasses 2.3 million acres of lush Idaho mountains, waters, and woods. The Salmon River Mountains create a landscape of craggy peaks, deep green forests, and the kind of mighty white water rivers that thrill seekers live for.

While this wilderness is a pure sportsman's paradise, as it is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, there are important rules and regulations visitors need to be aware of. No mechanized or motorized vehicles are allowed in the park, including bicycles, ATVs, and drones. Hang gliding is also prohibited so as not to disrupt the views. Hunting, fishing, and rafting are allowed within state and forest regulations. It is worth noting, for solo travelers, that this wilderness is not for the inexperienced. Unlike Idaho getaways with plenty of nearby lodging like Lake Pend Oreille, The Frank is far from any town or cell tower. Out here, you really are alone.